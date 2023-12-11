Zelenskiy In Washington to Rally US in Crucial Week for Alliance

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that US congressional gridlock over military aid only benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he began a hastily planned trip to Washington that will help determine whether his country has the weapons it needs to keep fighting Russia.

“Let me be frank with you, friends — if there’s anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it’s just Putin and his sick clique,” Zelenskiy told the National Defense University on Monday, speaking alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “When the free world hesitates, that’s when dictatorships celebrate.”

The speech was the first stop on a two-day visit that will see Zelenskiy meet President Joe Biden, officials from the International Monetary Fund and, perhaps most importantly, the Republican lawmakers who have so far refused to budge on approving about $60 billion in aid that Ukraine needs to keep fighting Putin’s forces.

It’s a crucial week for Zelenskiy, who is seeking to overcome divisions over his push to start accession talks to the European Union. Hungary has threatened to block aid when leaders meet later this week and is so far opposed to starting talks on granting Ukraine membership to the EU.

Biden’s team argues that the money will run out by the end of the year, but there’s so far no sign that House speaker Mike Johnson will allow a vote to approve the aid before lawmakers start the winter holiday at the end of the week. That’s provoked fresh questions about the reliability of US aid and shaken allied nations in Europe who worry it will give an opening for Putin to press ahead with his campaign.

Biden and his team have repeatedly pushed for the aid to be released, but Congressional Republicans say they want more funding for the southern border.

“If we do not stand up to the Kremlin’s aggression today, if we do not deter other would-be aggressors, we will only invite more aggression, more bloodshed, more chaos,” Austin said at the event with Zelenskiy. “America’s commitments must be honored.”

Zelenskiy arrived in Washington after stopping Sunday in Buenos Aires, where he appealed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a brief meeting on the sidelines of Argentinian President Javier Milei’s inauguration.

Zelenskiy is also scheduled to meet with the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. The fund’s executive board is expected on Monday to approve a $900 million disbursement from a $15.6 billion aid package, the first time the IMF has lent to a country at war.

Facing a troop shortage as a relentless ground war in eastern and southern Ukraine heads into winter, Zelenskiy has said his country’s counteroffensive this year didn’t achieve its goals because allies failed to provide hoped-for weapons.

Continued US support has hit a snag as senators struggle to reach a compromise on US-Mexico border policy. Biden proposed almost $106 billion in emergency spending in October, including some $61 billion for a year’s worth of assistance to Ukraine — and $13.6 billion to secure the border.

With the package in limbo in Congress, Biden’s budget director Shalanda Young said on Dec. 4 that the US would run out of resources to assist Ukraine by the end of the calendar year.

