Zello and Webex Partner to Elevate Collaboration Experiences With the #1-Rated PTT App

Zello announces new partnership with Webex at Enterprise Connect, expanding its impact on mission-critical communication for frontline workers.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Today at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Zello announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, integrating its #1-rated push-to-talk solution to the cloud-based collaboration solution. This partnership will strengthen Zello's impact on the mobile workforce by allowing Webex users to activate their Zello accounts seamlessly with single sign-on.

Zello is a voice-first communication platform with leading push-to-talk technology, enhancing productivity by turning any phone into a walkie-talkie through live sharing of voice, images, texts and location. It is becoming the preferred enterprise solution for businesses, supporting 8 billion voice messages a month with more than 1 million new app downloads per month.

Webex is a complete collaboration solution that allows people to call, meet and message anywhere, on any device. This partnership will allow current Webex customers to take advantage of Zello's powerful communication platform.

At a time when 80% of the workforce is mobile, direct communication with every employee is critical to keep businesses competitive and efficient. Webex has been at the forefront of enabling mission-critical communications to essential employees such as frontline workers, and its partnership with Zello strengthens its offering.

Zello + Webex partnership unveiled at Enterprise Connect, and the solution is now available to all Webex customers across industries such as transportation, retail, construction, healthcare, aviation and hospitality.

Zello provides a unified collaboration platform where communications are centralized for the mobile workforce and teams in real time to quickly solve problems. Using Zello channels, users can talk one-to-one or one-to-many.

Zello deploys rapidly to get thousands of users up and running using Webex SSO. Businesses can add sub-contractors and connect to other organizations with ease, making adoption quick and seamless.

Zello CEO Alex Gavrilov said, "We are delighted to partner with Webex in our mission to bring a modern, cloud-based push-to-talk solution to 2 billion frontline workers worldwide, replacing legacy two-way radios. By joining Cisco's SolutionsPlus partner program and integrating with Webex Single Sign-on, we expect to accelerate enterprise adoption in retail, manufacturing, and transportation markets, and extend the technology's impact to the previously technology-underserved deskless workforce."

About Zello

Zello is a voice-first communication platform powered by our industry-leading push-to-talk technology, built to improve collaboration and productivity for the mobile workforce. With more than 175 million users worldwide and 99.99% uptime, Zello is simple to use, integrate, and manage, connecting frontline and operations teams with one touch to solve problems, manage exceptions and collaborate more efficiently. Current customers include PepsiCo, Bechtel, Waste Connections, Salling Group, Lufthansa, Hyatt, Yellow, Hilton, Cemex, and LafargeHolcim. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch. Visit zello.com for more information.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions, which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps - delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

