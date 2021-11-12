U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.25
    +15.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,964.00
    +135.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,082.75
    +60.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,417.70
    +9.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    -1.53 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1452
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    17.03
    -1.70 (-9.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9240
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,962.62
    -667.07 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,581.52
    -16.46 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.36
    -20.82 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.11 (+1.13%)
     

Zembo nabs $3.4 million from Toyota, DOB Equity and InfraCo Africa to grow its motorcycle startup in Uganda

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Mobility 54 Investment SAS, a corporate venture capital subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and CFAO group, DOB Equity and InfraCo Africa have invested $3.4 million (€3 million) in electric motorcycle startup Zembo to help it grow its business.

Zembo, a French startup with operations in Uganda was founded in 2018 and sells electric motorcycles through a lease-to-own program. It also operates a network of solar charging and battery swapping stations in the East African country.

Mobility 54 said it will help the startup to scale its operations across Africa “by leveraging the group’s (Toyota’s) automotive footprint throughout the continent.” Additionally, Mobility54 will work with Zembo to forge new partnerships, especially for its battery and solar panel businesses – an area in which the startup anticipates the greatest growth.

“Mobility 54’s investment in Zembo envisions to accelerate the carbon neutrality in Africa by electrification of the mobility industry. Toyota Tsusho and CFAO group will contribute to deploy Zembo’s business in Africa by leveraging the group’s automotive footprints throughout the continent,” Mobility 54 said in a statement.

The new funding will go towards increasing the number of motorcycles, by about 2,000, and the installation of over 60 charging and battery swapping stations across Uganda’s capital, Kampala. Its motorcycles cover 37 miles (60km) on a single charge.

“We’re excited to partner with impact-focused institutions like InfraCo Africa, DOB Equity, and Mobility 54 to continue developing electric boda bodas (motorcycles) and charging stations for our customers,” said Zembo co-founder, Étienne Saint-Sermin.

“Zembo’s mission to improve incomes for Uganda’s boda boda riders while cutting air pollution is shared by our supporters and is a driving force for this partnership. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and making sustainable mobility a reality in Uganda,” he said.

Zembo assembles the electric motorcycles in Uganda and works with external financial institutions to sell them through rent-to-own plans. Its battery-as-a-service model allows riders to swap discharged batteries with fully-charged ones at a fee.

InfraCo Africa’s CEO, Gilles Vaes, said “… Zembo has a great track record of delivering electric two-wheeler vehicles to the market and our joint effort with DOB Equity and Mobility 54 to scale and develop the business will expand the company’s ability to cut urban air pollution, create jobs and promote economic development in Kampala. The project also aligns with global efforts to improve air quality and to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.”

InfraCo Africa, part of Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), which is funded by six governments and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), provides funding and expertise to infrastructure projects while DOB Equity is a Dutch family-backed investor with an interest in East Africa.

Motorcycle taxis are popular across Africa, and are widely used in major cities like Kampala. However, they are regarded as a major source of noise and air pollution, problems that would be addressed by a transition to electric power.

Zembo Storm motorcycles is one of the many businesses that are rising in African markets to offer e-mobility solutions as cleaner travel options.

Other players include Kenya’s Opibus, which is set to start mass production of motorcycles next year. Opibus told TechCrunch in an earlier interview that the competitive advantage of electric transport includes declining operational costs of up to 60% lower that of fossil fuel alternatives.

A switch to electric power also holds the promise of lowering carbon emissions, which contribute greatly to the climate change problems that the world is working to address.

Reports, however, show that electric mobility in Africa is nascent even as opportunities remain vast, especially if the infrastructure to support its adoption is built. To bridge the gap, companies like Zembo and Opibus are building their own infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Jumped Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stocks jumped almost across the board on Thursday as the industry got some good news about potential tariffs. Asian solar panel manufacturers led the way, but everyone from residential solar installers to adjacent equipment manufacturers experienced at least a small bounce. At their peaks Thursday, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was up 15.6%, Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) gained 10.3%, JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) was up 11.9%, and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) popped by 8.9%.

  • This Uranium Miner Has Been Lighting It Up So Far in 2021, But Will It Last?

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT: UUUU) is a uranium and rare earth miner based in Colorado, with a registered office in Ontario, Canada. After some slow years following the Fukushima nuclear disaster back in 2011, the price and demand for Uranium has finally returned to previous levels. The company was founded in 1970 and then incorporated under its current name in 2006.

  • Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

    The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, in which certain metals will see huge demand at the expense of crude oil

  • Does This Huge Deal With Foxconn Make Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy?

    Lordstown said that it has reached a deal to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn. Is that enough to take on Ford?

  • It’s bizarro world in the auto industry, again

    Another electric startup, Rivian, has roared into the market with no sales but a higher valuation than Ford and GM.

  • 3 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Considering the incredible stock price run-up seen for Tesla stock over the past couple of years, some investors are likely thinking it's now too late to buy in on the electric vehicle (EV)-producing company and see similar gains going forward. Nio (NYSE: NIO) has managed to carve out a place for itself in the fast-growing Chinese EV market. In the third quarter, Nio delivered 24,439 vehicles for sale in the Chinese market -- up 100% year over year.

  • These Are The 6 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • A ‘Made in America’ tax credit — what car buyers considering a Tesla, Rivian or other EVs need to know about Build Back Better

    Car buyers in the market for an electric or hybrid vehicle are attuned to the last-minute wrangling for a spending bill that proposes expanding the EV tax credit to up to $12,500, including for more expensive cars, and offers a lower income cutoff for eligible buyers than previous benefits.

  • Southwest to buy more than 200M gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 15-year agreement

    Southwest Airlines is partnering with a sustainable fuel technology company in a 15-year deal to buy 219 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, as part of the carrier’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Dallas-based airline announced it has struck an offtake agreement with Velocys Renewables LLC in an attempt to avoid 6.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 15 years.

  • Japan's Subaru unveils first all-electric car

    Subaru has unveiled its first all-electric car: SolterraThe Solterra is the result of a two-year joint development projectwith Subaru's biggest shareholder Toyota Motor Corp(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) SUBARU CEO, TOMOMI NAKAMURA, SAYING (SOUNDBITE OVERLAID WITH SHOTS OF OTHER ANGLES OF NAKAMURA):"I am now, from the bottom of my heart, very happy and proud to be able to introduce the new Subaru to everyone. This is Subaru's first electric vehicle that will go global: Solterra." The front-wheel drive Solterra has a cruising range of 330 mileswhile the all-wheel drive version can drive 285 miles on a single chargeThe sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVsas nations around the world work to cut carbon emissions

  • Invesco Solar ETF Offers New Buy Point Amid 'Largest Single Investment' In Clean Energy

    The Invesco Solar ETF is the IBD Stock Of The Day as a strong rebound from a key support level offers investors a new entry.

  • Crikey! American crocodile lives at this Palm Beach County golf course — and is there to stay

    Photos and videos show the crocodile lurking in the water and coming up to the fairway overnight.

  • Rivian and Its IPO: What to Know About the EV Startup

    The electric-vehicle maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, went public Wednesday valued at more than $100 billion.

  • Toyota says large parts of world not ready for zero-emission cars

    Large parts of the world are not ready for zero-emission vehicles, which is why Toyota Motor Corp did not sign a pledge this week to phase out fossil-fuel cars by 2040, the world's largest automaker said on Thursday. Six major carmakers, including General Motors, Ford, Sweden's Volvo Cars and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, signed the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, as did a number of countries including India. But Toyota and No. 2 global automaker Volkswagen AG, as well as crucial car markets the United States, China and Germany did not.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: Getting to work with Foxconn is the best part of the deal

    The most attractive part of Lordstown Motors Corp.'s recent agreements with Hon Hai Technology Group is the proposal that the two companies work together, Lordstown Motors' new CEO told analysts on Thursday. On Wednesday, Lordstown Motors said it had hired a new president and had formalized its previously announced co-development and asset-sale agreements with the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, better known as Foxconn. "The parties will pursue a joint venture agreement to co-design, engineer and develop vehicle programs for the commercial market in North America and internationally," said Daniel Ninivaggi, who took the CEO spot at the undercapitalized electric vehicle startup about three months ago.

  • Billions of dollars in infrastructure bill for charging could supercharge electric vehicle adoption

    Billions of dollars earmarked for electric-vehicle charging in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to boost passenger and commercial EV adoption, bringing public charging stations to underserved areas and making range anxiety a thing of the past.

  • Daimler Truck to list on Dec. 10, expects margin parity for EVs

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Truck will be spun off from Daimler on Dec. 10, the commercial vehicle maker said on Thursday as it outlined the cost-cutting measures which it hopes will boost profit margins to a double-digit percentage by 2025. The truckmaker, which aims to sell 60% electric models by 2030, is certain margins will remain the same or grow as it transitions to electric vehicles, CFO Jochen Goetz said at a presentation during its capital markets day. Driving an electric vehicle would cost customers the same or less than a diesel alternative in the long run due to lower fuelling costs, CEO Martin Daum reasoned, despite electric models still carrying a far heavier price tag upfront.

  • Food and Beverage Companies Want the Build Back Better Framework's Climate-smart Agriculture Investments

    By Chris Adamo, Vice President Government Affairs, Policy & Partnerships at Danone North America, and Steve Fechheimer, Chief Executive Officer at New Belgium Brewing

  • Boeing accepts blame in agreement with 737 MAX crash families

    The company has reached deal with families of the victims of the second of two deadly crashes of the MAX.