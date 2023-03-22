U.S. markets closed

Zenarate Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing Costs and Improving Customer Experience in Contact Center to Deliver Value

CNW Group
·4 min read

The Zenarate AI Coach platform accelerates new hire speed to proficiency and improves tenured agent performance, greatly impacting employee satisfaction and price/performance value, and decreasing churn

SAN ANTONIO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the contact center performance management market, and based on its findings, recognized Zenarate with the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership award. The company infuses artificial intelligence (AI) into tools that streamline recruiting, onboarding, and training agents, as well as other non-contact center employees. Zenarate provides an agent-facing AI coach that utilizes natural language processing and natural language understanding to provide conversational simulations of customer and prospect interactions that test and train agents before they engage with their first live customer or prospect.

Zenarate-Award-Logo
Zenarate-Award-Logo

Zenarate's AI Coach lifts much of the human resources burden in candidate screening to find the right fit, and greatly assists trainers to onboard and train new hires. Designed for ease of use, the simple and flexible platform allows companies to incorporate best practices into every step of agent new hire selection, coaching, and training. Based on the concept of stories, the AI Coach agent story library encompasses all the key agent scenarios – from the simplest to the most challenging customer and prospect interactions. AI Coach also coaches on more finite components that occur during interactions, and includes soft skills, such as showing empathy or speaking more slowly and clearly. Customers tackle core challenges where they begin to achieve quick return on investment (ROI). Moreover, simulated coaching sessions exert less pressure on new hires.

Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Just as learning a new language without someone to talk to is difficult, changing employee behavior is hard without practice. The Zenarate platform allows agents to practice and role-play without requiring expensive resources to assist them."

Zenarate's coaching gives direct real-time feedback and reinforces the best way to handle a subject or scenario, boosting employees' confidence. The automated system prescribes targeted coaching to improve performance in specific types of calls or chats. It also provides comprehensive reporting and dashboards for coaches and trainers and allows them to clearly see and hear agent proficiency. The company demonstrates clear customer service value by fueling R&D based on customer input, adding significant value in terms of assessing and training agents on soft skills for client engagement.

"Zenarate AI Coach fills a huge gap in assessing candidate fit, new hire onboarding, training and readiness, and ongoing agent upskilling and assessment. It handles the challenge of reducing costs by automating processes, decreasing churn, and improving employee engagement with negligible IT costs," added Ms. Jamison. With its strong overall performance, Zenarate earns the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its performance management in the contact center industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Zenarate 
Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 15 languages. Zenarate customers include leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:
Christin Jeffers
Catapult PR
cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenarate-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-reducing-costs-and-improving-customer-experience-in-contact-center-to-deliver-value-301779184.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c1716.html

