U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    +0.36 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0600
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,301.93
    -1,696.79 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Zendesk acquires AI automation startup Cleverly to advance customer service

Sean Michael Kerner
·2 min read

Zendesk is looking to grow its customer service capabilities, and today it announced the acquisition of early-stage artificial intelligence startup Cleverly.

Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed at this time and Cleverly has not been entirely public about the size of its funding. Founded in 2019, Cleverly is based in Lisbon, Portugal and, according to its site, has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

The startup was also listed by TechCrunch in an article earlier this year looking at the startup scene in Lisbon as being one of the most exciting deep tech companies in the region, according to Stephan Morais, partner at Indico Capital Partners.

Lisbon’s startup scene rises as Portugal gears up to be a European tech tiger

Cleverly's product platform provides a series of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities, including a triage function to automatically tag incoming service requests to help categorize workflow. The startup also has what it refers to as AI-powered human augmentation with its agent assist capability that aims to help customer service agents provide the right answers to inquiries. The company's technology already integrates with Zendesk, as well as with Salesforce.

As to why Zendesk is acquiring Cleverly, Shawna Wolverton, EVP of product at Zendesk, noted in an email to TechCrunch that the two companies have a similar vision for the future of customer service.

"Cleverly and Zendesk want to democratize AI, so companies can create practical applications that make it possible for businesses to get started with AI right out of the box — without a team of data scientists required," she said.

Wolverton added that AI has the ability to help customer experience teams deliver great customer service. She expects that the next generation of great customer experiences will be created by intelligent software, enabling humans and AI working closely together to deliver this at scale.

Wolverton noted that her company will be welcoming all of Cleverly’s team to Zendesk beginning August 30, including founders Christina Fonseca as VP of Product and Pedro Coelho as principal engineering lead, Machine Learning.

Zendesk already has a series of AI-enabled capabilities that can help organizations automate customer conversations, boost agent productivity and increase operational efficiency, including the Answer Bot, which is a chatbot for customer interactions providing answers pulled from Zendesk's knowledge base. Zendesk's Content Cues AI-powered feature in turn helps to automatically review support tickets and also can identify areas where content in a company's help center can be updated to be more useful to users.

Startups have never had it so good

"With Cleverly, we will deliver a range of capabilities that automate key insights, further reduce manual tasks and improve workflows, and overall lead to happier, more productive support teams," Wolverton said. "We will have more news to share on that front once the team is up and running.

Zendesk's business has been growing in 2021 overall, reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenue of $318.2 million for a 29% year-over-year gain.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Moves Below $47,000 Amid Crypto Sell-Off

    Bitcoin failed to settle above the key resistance level at $50,000.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Brings sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels else face heavier losses…

  • L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site

    L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) expands its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense. The company's Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used to develop, manufacture, and test full satellites and components. The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), a prio

  • Bitcoin Goes Back to the Future for Mainstream Adoption

    On-chain analyst Willy Woo illustrates that based on the internet’s history, it is still early innings for the bitcoin market.

  • A16z Details Its New Approach to Crypto Governance

    Perhaps the most powerful force in DeFi governance is promising to lift the veil on its internal procedures.

  • 'No-brainer' for White House to seek private sector help on critical infrastructure, ex-NSA hacker explains

    As tech and other industry CEOs visit the White House for a summit on cybersecurity, one NSA hacker-turned-security researcher stressed that the private sector can play a key role in protecting the U.S. grid.

  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) Revenue Growth Hits New Record Amid Growing Enterprise And Consumer Cybersecurity Threats

    The world is facing another pandemic alongside COVID: cyber-attacks. In 2020, malware and ransomware exponentially surged by 358% and 435%, respectively, compared to 2019. The severe lack of existing cybersecurity measures combined with the COVID-induced work-from-home (WFM) environment has created a perfect storm for cyber thieves to attack vulnerabilities. According to Retarus.com, an average of $2.9 million is lost to cybercrime every minute. In 2020, the average data breach cost reached $3.8

  • VC Bill Gurley Champions Ethereum, Praises Crypto Community

    As major investors pour into the crypto space, venture capitalist Bill Gurley champions ethereum with praise for the network’s community.

  • Constellation Network to Provide US Air Force With Blockchain Security for Data Sharing

    The contract with the Air Force is to develop a way of exchanging mission data securely across the Defense Transportation System.

  • Elastic N V (ESTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ESTC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Cardano Is Plunging Today

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 9% in the past 24 hours to $2.51 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT today. Investors are adopting a "buy the rumor, sell the news" mentality after its tokens went live on Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges for the first time. Before then, the Cardano Foundation has only been securing small partnerships, like its recent venture to form a national blockchain ID network with the Ethiopian government.

  • Tuna raises $3M to address complexity of e-commerce payments in Latin America

    Tuna is on a mission to "fine tune" the payments space in Latin America and has raised two seed rounds totaling $3 million, led by Canary and by Atlantico. Alex Tabor, Paul Ascher and Juan Pascual met each other on the engineering team of Peixe Urbano, a company Tabor co-founded and he referred to as a “Groupon for Brazil.” While there, they came up with a way to use A/B testing to create a way of dealing with payments in different markets.

  • Biden Urges CEOs to Improve U.S. Cybersecurity After Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden urged a group of chief executive officers to help improve cybersecurity across the nation’s critical infrastructure and economy, citing a lack of trained professionals to adequately protect the U.S.“Our skilled cybersecurity workforce is not growing fast enough to keep pace,” Biden said Wednesday at a meeting with chief executives including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon.com Inc.’s Andy Jassy, Microsoft Corp.’s Satya Nadella, and J

  • Bitcoin Sell Signal To What Support?

    Until today price has been slowly working its way into the 50K resistance zone. I have been warning about the risk of retrace around these levels, even in the face of buy signals. At the moment, a new sell signal is in play, and the question is: what level can this lead to before a new buy signal appears?

  • Dogecoin Is A Dangerous Speculative Joke Controlled By Whales: Report

    The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) blockchain sees little use, and on-chain data suggests that it is largely controlled by a handful of wealthy entities. What Happened: According to a Motley Fool report, Dogecoin's "blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market cap top 10. The report claims that "almost no one's using Dogecoin." Per the report, despite the coin being the seventh biggest crypto by market cap, it only recorded just over 23,000 daily transactions on Aug. 9, w

  • 5 emerging cybersecurity threats facing the U.S.

    Businesses and investors can expect to face a growing number of sophisticated cyber threats that could be even more disruptive and difficult to prevent.

  • Google and Microsoft will invest $30 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years

    That's $10 billion from Google, $20 billion from Microsoft and $0 billion from Apple.

  • Pyth Launch to Bring Quant Firms’ Market Data to Solana

    Backed by an array of high-frequency traders, the data pipeline’s mainnet launch is imminent. But key details like governance structure remain unresolved.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines

    The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would work with industry to hammer out new guidelines to improve the security of the technology supply chain, as President Joe Biden appealed to private sector executives to "raise the bar on cybersecurity." At White House meetings with Biden and members of his Cabinet, executives from Big Tech, the finance industry and infrastructure companies said they would do more about the growing threat of cyber attacks to the U.S. economy.

  • We Tried Everything From Supergoop—Here’s What’s Worth It

    Sun protection, perfected. When Supergoop calls the Unseen Sunscreen a game-changing product, that's not an exaggeration. Because of that, it works well as a primer under your makeup or on its own as a mattifying finish after your daily moisturizer.