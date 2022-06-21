U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Zendure Announces Stylish Wireless Powerbank

·2 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in mobile power solutions and flashy aesthetics, has just released their new wireless charger, SuperMini GO, on Indiegogo.

SuperMini GO is a pocket-sized external battery with 10,000mAh of charge capacity. While it’s not Zendure’s first wireless charger, it is the first to include magnetic docking for a secure connection. SuperMini GO wirelessly charges Qi-compatible mobile devices at up to 15W.
With wireless charging, USB-C 20W PD, and one USB-A port, SuperMini GO can charge 3 devices at the same time. SuperMini GO's LCD screen intuitively displays battery and charging status.

Like many of Zendure's previous offerings, SuperMini GO is available in black or silver. The company has added a third option for their new wireless charger: Cyan Sunset. The colorful ombre finish strikes a balance of sophistication and playfulness.

In addition to the multi-faceted safety measures commonly seen in Zendure products, SuperMini GO has foreign object detection. This prevents SuperMini GO from overheating and wasting energy if a foreign object is detected within the wireless charging zone.

Zendure's SuperMini Go Wireless charger is now available on Indiegogo, with shipping planned for September. Limited-time discounts are available for early backers.

Zendure is an outdoor consumer electronics company located in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area in China. Zendure has continuously launched innovative products, made rapid breakthroughs in the core technologies of outdoor energy storage and power supplies, and continues to bring pleasant surprises to the user experience. The company recently received a multi-million dollar series-A round of funding through a joint investment from Shanghai GP Capital and YOTRIO group.

 

 

