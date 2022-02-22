U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,294.18
    -54.69 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.41
    -534.77 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,350.04
    -198.03 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.51
    -29.82 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.90
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0720
    +0.3730 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,016.20
    -27.19 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.86
    +31.57 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Zenjob nabs $50M for its student job matching marketplace

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

More money for casual job-matching in Europe: Zenjob, a marketplace platform that targets students looking for side jobs in sectors like retail, logistics and hospitality and promises to connect them with employers in need of temporary labor, has closed a $50 million Series D round of funding.

It's just under two years since the Berlin-based startup raised a $30M Series C.

As with a number of other such 'modern staffing agencies', Zenjob directly employs temps -- taking care of associated admin (like pay and back-office functions) to further simplify their experience. Another carrot it offers temp workers is a pledge that it'll pay out half their salary within 72 hours after a fulfilled shift -- potentially speeding up remittance vs a traditional agency.

On the flip side, employers sign a contract with Zenjob and can then book temporary staff as needed, including for both short and longer term jobs.

Zenjob says it works with "some of the biggest" companies in the delivery, retail, logistics, e-commerce, hospitality and service industries -- but isn't disclosing any customer names.

Currently, it says more than 2,500 companies, across 10,000+ locations in its two active European markets, are signed up to its platform to get temps on demand -- with 40,000+ workers using the platform each month to book side jobs.

According to the 2015-founded startup it's matched over 1M jobs across Germany and the Netherlands to date.

The Series D raise is led by Aragon with participation from all Zenjob's existing investors including Acton Capital, Atlantic Labs, Forestay, and Axa Venture Partners.

The new funding is being pegged for expansion within Europe -- including the UK market, where it plans to launch this summer -- and for product dev, including new data-based automation features which it says are in the works to serve the needs of its expanding customer base, such as by supporting new 'white collar' style job categories.

"We are launching Zenjob in the UK this year and continue our investment in new European markets. We are also growing our operations in Germany and the Netherlands as well," it tells us, adding: "We are growing our tech team and will heavily invest in the scaling and new automation features on our platform.

"Due to the heavy demand we will expand our offers in knowledge work and office jobs."

Zenjob competes with a growing number of platforms targeting tech at job matching for temp roles -- including the likes of Spain's Jobandtalent, CornerJob and Luxembourg-based Job Today, to name a few.

Gig platform, Uber, has also been eyeing the space -- launching a Work Hub for UK drivers back in 2020, as ride hailing took a demand hit during pandemic lockdowns; and a shift finder app, called Uber Works, in the US in 2019.

In the European Union, incoming regulations aimed at tackling bogus self employment on gig platforms -- via a pan-EU legal framework that will set out a minimum standards for platform workers -- could accelerate demand for agency-style temp staffing platforms by channeling demand for on-demand labor through staffing intermediaries that do directly employ them, thereby enabling the gig platforms themselves to avoid having to hire thousands of delivery and other casual workers.

Discussing the competitive landscape, Zenjob argues that technology will be the biggest differentiator when it comes to the staffing market, job matching and platforms.

"When you look at the market, we just scratched the surface when it comes to using technology to handle the tasks that make staffing and job search tedious and slow," it suggests. "That’s why we focus a lot on the internal technological development of our platform and all required processes. We have currently roughly 75% fully automated processes and our aim is to get north of 95% in the near future.

"Our model works because our tech focus allows us to offer a very fast service with high quality personnel (thanks to the high degree of automation) to the companies that we work with. And we can offer high fulfilment rates and reliable personnel, because the other half of our business is focused exclusively on providing the best experience and benefits to our talents. We pay above market rates for the jobs that we offer and we care a lot about the experience and satisfaction among the more than 40,000 people who are currently using our app to book jobs at any time of the day."

Zenjob also argues there is massive growth yet to be tapped -- pointing to Germany as an example, where it says 95%+ of staffing is still done mostly offline.

"So we are competing with large companies that are approaching job matching and staffing in a very traditional way," it adds. "Our approach is 100% digital and we are always working on improving the benefits that we can offer to the people who book jobs through us: Fast payments, 24/7 opportunity to book jobs."

Berlin’s Zenjob gets $30M to take its digital staffing service nationwide and beyond

Jobandtalent raises $500M Series E to keep scaling its ‘workforce as a service’ marketplace

Recommended Stories

  • Half of payments in Caracas performed in U.S. dollars - study

    Half of payments for food, medicine and services in Venezuela's capital Caracas are made using dollars, according to a report published on Tuesday by two local consulting firms. The study from Anova Policy and the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, which gathered data from 354 establishments in Caracas, found that 34.3% of foreign-currency cash payments accounted for 34.3% of purchases made this month in supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, and other businesses, up from 27.5% in December. Remaining payments in foreign currency were made with cards or via bank transfers, the report said.

  • Alloy Automation raises $20M to scale its e-commerce automation tech

    Alloy Automation, a Y Combinator graduate focused on connecting different e-commerce tools, announced this morning that it has closed a $20 million Series A led by a16z. TechCrunch covered Alloy's seed round just over a year ago, when the startup raised a $4 million round at a $16 million pre-, and $20 million post-money valuation. More simply, Alloy just raised as much capital as it was worth a year ago.

  • The Found podcast is coming to you live in March with Cityblock's Toyin Ajayi and Tala's Shivani Siroya

    The early bird gets the worm. Darrell Etherington and I are sitting down with Cityblock's Toyin Ajayi on March 3 at 10am PT / 1pm ET and Tala's Shivani Siroya on March 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET to hear all about their journeys as founders. Found is usually published on the podcast app of your choosing each Monday, but for a few select episodes, we're bringing this content to you live.

  • Suspect in Charlotte shooting arrested after brief standoff at NC home, police say

    Lavender Sinclair has outstanding warrants in connection with a Feb. 13 shooting at a parking lot in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says.

  • The British Royal family

    Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements for Tuesday due to "mild" coronavirus symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. Her family in videographic. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Former Midlands police chief charged with sex crimes, Lexington County deputies say

    The man charged with multiple crimes was fired as the town’s chief of police under unusual circumstances.

  • Authorities seize 19 guns during Houma Mardi Gras parades

    Multiple guns were seized and several arrests were made during Mardi Gras parades in Houma over the weekend, authorities said.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • The Secret to Getting a Better Job After 50

    Many say they fear that the workplace upheaval brought on by Covid-19 has reinforced some bosses’ belief that professionals in their 50s and beyond are less inclined to return to offices or adapt to new ways of working. It is perhaps little surprise that in the AARP’s most recent survey, 78% of workers between 40 and 65 said they had seen age discrimination in 2020, the highest share since the advocacy group began tracking the question in 2003. Rule No. 1, they say: Confront the reality of age discrimination head on instead of avoiding it.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed long-simmering employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Elon Musk accuses the SEC of leaking details of its Tesla probe

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details Tesla CEO Elon Musk's accusations of the Sec leaking information relating to its probe of the EV manufacturer.

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

    Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities. Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • LION ELECTRIC PARTNERS WITH COX AUTOMOTIVE MOBILITY TO PROVIDE NATIONWIDE ON DEMAND CUSTOMER SUPPORT

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the United States. The partnership comes following a successful pilot program between the two companies that began in 2021.

  • Intel Unveils new Bitcoin (BTC) Asic Miner

    Intel takes aim at Bitcoin (BTC) mining, with a more energy-efficient Asic, which could ease some of the government pressure on Bitcoin miners.

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Put