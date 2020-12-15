U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Zenoti becomes a unicorn with $160 million funding round

Manish Singh
·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: A guest getting styled with their mobile phone at the Tresemmé Salon during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Zenoti, a 10-year-old startup that develops services for the spa and salon industry, is the latest entrant to the coveted unicorn list.

The Bellevue, Washington-headquartered SaaS startup has raised $160 million in its Series D financing round that valued it at “well past $1 billion,” said Sudheer Koneru, founder and chief executive of Zenoti, in an interview with TechCrunch earlier this week. The round was led by Advent International with participation from Tiger Global and Steadview Partners. The startup has raised about $251 million to date.

Zenoti, which started its journey in India, has built a cloud management solution for health and wellness industries. The startup’s platform allows customers to pay directly from a mobile app after their appointment. It also checks them in when they walk into the store and notifies the providers.

For their clients, Zenoti allows them to accept bookings, accept digital payments, handle payroll, manage backend inventory, and transfer the tip from customers to directly a staff’s bank account. The startup was founded in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2012 when it had built this complete stack and went to the market.

Zenoti’s platform combines both the ERP and CRM tools. And that’s what this industry, which had surprisingly been underserved prior to Zenoti’s entry, needed, explained Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Accel was the first investor to back Zenoti. Unlike offerings from companies such as Microsoft and Notion, for instance, that have built “horizontal” services that people across the industries use, the spa and salon industry needed a “vertical” player that just looked at solving the issues that they were facing, he explained. Zenoti did just that.

It became very clear early on that Zenoti could pursue customers beyond India. That early bet has proven right for the startup, for which the U.S. now accounts for 60% of the revenue, followed by the UK. Over 12,000 businesses in more than 50 countries today use Zenoti's offering.

Kirani described the success of Zenoti as a growing SaaS movement in India, which has produced scores of startups such as Freshworks, Zoho, MindTickle, and Crazybee that started in the world’s second largest internet market but now have most of their customers outside of the country.

Zenoti's offerings have proven even more useful in recent months as the pandemic prompted firms to move several aspects of their businesses digital. An increasingly growing number of spa and salon chains that previously did not adopt digital offerings are now embracing mobile apps and ways to cut reliance on paper bills.

"We are seeing businesses embrace Zenoti’s technology to help pivot and strengthen their offering, and we are impressed by the company’s growth over the last year, particularly among some of the most established brands in the industry,” said Eric Wei, Managing Director of Advent International, in a statement.

Despite the pandemic, the startup has grown by 100% this year, its best to date, and has a large backlog of businesses who want to become customers, said Koneru, who is hopeful to maintain this growth momentum next year. (Zenoti employees also donated $250,000 to help the workers in the industry they serve.)

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand to some additional categories. In recent months, it has started to serve gyms and other fitness centres. Zenoti is also open to exploring M&A opportunities, Koneru said, adding that these acquisitions would ideally fuel the startup's customer growth instead of broadening the technology stack.

Latest Stories

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Trump Makes Stimulus Demand, Nio Stock Down Again

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank after President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus stimulus demand. Tesla stock rose as Nio stock fell.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Worried about another recession? Here's what the stock market is predicting for 2021

    It’s been a year of fear for many Americans. But the stock market is signaling optimism about the U.S. economy in 2021, experts say.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)

    Marko Kolanovic, the well-known quant strategist with JPMorgan, sees a positive feedback loop forming that will drive the markets higher next year. Kolanovic believes that a decline in volatility and favorable monetary policies will combine to make stocks the go-to investment for 2021, fueling further market gains. Officially, JPM is forecasting a 25% gain in the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.With investors gravitating toward stocks, volatility low, and cash cheap, Kolanovic is predicting that institutional investors will also step up. In his recent note, the strategist says that $550 billion in combined hedge fund activity is likely for the stock markets in the mid-term. Taken together with the other factors, Kolanovic writes that “these inflows would overpower equity supply to drive equity markets higher.”Getting to the nitty-gritty details, Kolanovic points out three key segments that investors should watch in the markets: financial stocks, energy stocks, and value stocks. He sees the first two benefitting from falling unemployment as the economy ramps back up, while the third will gain at the expense of growth stocks. Growth stocks and government bonds will lose ground generally during what JPM sees as a bullish year for the stock market.In addition to Kolanovic's look at the macro situation, analysts from JPMorgan have also been diving into specific stocks. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show powerful double-digit growth in the next year. And just for contrast, we’ve included one that JPMorgan says to avoid. Dollar Tree (DLTR)First up is Dollar Tree, a major name in the discount retail segment. Dollar Tree operates more than 15,000 big-box stores across the US and Canada, offering a wide range of products, with many priced at $1 or less. Store departments include food and snacks, dairy and frozen groceries, housewares, household cleaning supplies, toys – in short, all the items customers can find at higher-end department stores and retailers, but for a discount price.The pandemic period has had less of an impact on Dollar Tree than on other retailers, at least in part due to the company’s business model. Offering a ‘one-stop shop’ for most households, and the lowest possible price during a serious economic downturn, have helped the company maintain sales and store traffic. This was clear from the company’s 2020 quarterly earnings, which tracked their historical pattern rather than the general economic conditions. Yes, Q1 EPS dipped, and was down year-over-year, but Q1 is generally the company’s slowest. Q2 and Q3 earnings both showed sequential gains – and beat the forecasts while also gaining year-over-year. Revenues for 2020 have been stable, between $6.29 billion Q1 and $6.18 billion in Q3.Solid performance and a strong retail niche underlay JPM’s analysis of this stock. Analyst Matthew Boss writes, “Multi-year, we see DLTR returning to a double-digit EPS “compounder” with top and bottom-line drivers in place at the core DT banner (w/ DTPlus roll-out incremental) and stabilization at the Family Dollar concept."To this end, Boss upgraded his stance on DLTR from Neutral of Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $130 price target, indicating confidence in a 20.5% upside potential. (To watch Boss’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus rating here is a Moderate Buy, based on 17 reviews that include 10 Buys and 7 Holds. Dollar Tree’s shares are selling for $108, and their $121.33 average price target suggests a 12% upside from current levels. (See DLTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Mohawk Industries (MHK)As a source of employment, and as an indicator of underlying economic health, few industries get as much attention as home building. And that will bring us to Mohawk, a contractor in the home construction sector, specializing in residential and commercial flooring. The company employs over 37,000 worldwide, and boasts operations in North and South America, south Asia, and Australia.Mohawk’s performance – in financial results and share appreciation – has tracked the pandemic over the course of the year. Revenues declined in 1H20, bottoming out in Q2, but have turned back up in Q3. The third quarter top line, at $2.57 billion, was the highest so far in 2020. Earnings followed the same pattern, rising from a Q2 trough to hit an EPS of $3.26 in Q3, the highest in more than 2 years.JPM analyst Michael Rehaut is impressed with Mohawk’s recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock. He has shifted his rating from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy), and set a price target of $157, suggesting an 18% one-year upside. (To watch Rehaut’s track record, click here)“Following nearly three years of relative underperformance, we believe both the sellside and buyside are overly conservative on MHK’s earnings growth prospects over the next 1-2 years. On this point, we note our 2021E EPS of $10.60 is well above the Street’s $9.87 as well as even more bullish buyside expectations that we believe are around $10.00, based on our conversations with investors,” Rehaut noted. Overall, Wall Street remains cautious on Mohawk shares, as evidenced by the Hold consensus rating. This is based on 6 Buys, 4 Holds, and 4 Sells. The stock is priced at $132.60, and the average price target of $116.15 indicates a possible downside of 12.50% for the coming year. (See MHK stock analysis on TipRanks)Northern Trust (NTRS)Last and least is Northern Trust, a financial services company catering to individuals of ultra-high net worth, along with institutional investors and corporations. Northern Trust, based in Chicago, boasts $1.3 trillion in assets under management, and another $10.1 trillion assets under custody. The company has a market cap of ~$19 billion, and claims $152 billion in banking assets.With all of that, however, Northern Trust has been having a hard time in recent months. The company missed the estimates in the Q3 results, with the EPS of $1.32 falling 9.5% sequentially, over 21% year-over-year, and missing the forecast by more than 5%. At the top line, revenues fell 2.2% from Q2, to $1.3 billion in Q3. On a positive note, Northern Trust has maintained its dividend payment during this pandemic year. The company pays out 70 cents per common share, and has done so consistently for the past five quarters. The next payment is due at the start of 2021. Annualizing to $2.80 per share, the dividend yields over 3%, an attractive value in these days of near-zero interest rates.Vivek Juneja, one of JPM’s 5-star analysts, sees the negatives overbalancing the positives on Northern Trust. Accordingly, the analyst downgraded his position on the stock to Underweight (i.e. Sell). His price target, at $90, suggests nearly 6% downside from current levels. (To watch Juneja’s track record, click here)Backing his bearish stance, Juneja sees several key points, including: "1) [Northern Trust's] P/E premium to trust bank peers is almost two standard deviations above its long term average premium, despite sharp narrowing in revenue growth versus peers; 2) Northern is more vulnerable to money market fund outflows than peers - its disclosed institutional asset management money market fund AUM is declining faster in 4Q, down 7% thus far; 3) Northern has had very little institutional money market fee waivers thus far, but they are likelyto rise..."All in all, the market’s current view on NTRS is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating with only 2 recent Buy ratings. This is versus 3 Holds and 3 Sells. However, the $96.38 price target suggests an upside potential of nearly 8% from the current share price. (See NTRS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Kevin O'Leary Shorted Airline Stocks

    On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary discussed why he shorted airline stocks.As U.S. citizens start to get vaccinated, one would think the sentiment towards airlines should be more bullish. While that may be true, some investors believe the pandemic caused long-term changes in travel, specifically business travel.O'Leary shorted airline stocks and said at least 20% of business travel is gone for a "very long time."On the other hand, Stephen Weiss doesn't think the airlines will go down much, saying the market wants to be optimistic."If I were short, I'd short the cruise lines, not the airlines," said Weiss.Major airline stocks include United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU).See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says 'I'm So Glad I'm An Investor In America 2.0'See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Apple Stop At Intel — Or Are More Suppliers In Danger? * 8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • Will Xpeng Stock Reach $100 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether Xpeng's (NYSE: XPEV) stock will reach $100 by 2022 and 62% of readers think it will. Xpeng trades at $46.80 at time of publication, off the 52-week low of $17XPeng Stock Forecast Xpeng is one of China's leading smart electric vehicles, or Smart EV, companies. The company was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems.Xpeng EVs are crafted with the intent of appealing to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. The company primarily targets the mid- to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market, with prices ranging from $23,000 to $45,000. Xpeng says consumers choose its products primarily because of attractive design, smart mobility experience, advanced technology and compelling value proposition. As of June 30, over 90% of Xpeng's G3 purchasers chose the versions with autonomous driving capabilities.Respondents to our survey cited China as being the biggest market in the world, the EV industry still being in its infancy and a belief the Chinese government will quicken the transition to EVs as reasons XPeng will reach $100 per share by end of next year."Xpeng continues to meet and exceed production goals and appear to have great expense control," said one reader. "They turned an acceptable profit in their first quarter as a public company at a level of production they claim will grow. Given production and expense goals are met, I believe profits will continue to grow, and the stock price should reflect it."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Nio Or Xpeng Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AstraZeneca Stock Plunges On $39 Billion Alexion Pharmaceuticals Takeover

    AstraZeneca stock fell Monday after the pharmaceutical giant announced its $39 billion plan to acquire rare-diseases biotech Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The deal is worth $175 a share.

  • Snowflake Shares Extend Slump Ahead of Lockup Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. shares slumped ahead of a lockup expiration on Tuesday that will give company insiders their first chance to cash out since the initial public offering three months ago.Shares of the cloud-computing company have nearly tripled since Sept. 15 with investors becoming enamored with its triple-digit revenue growth and potential to expand market share. That’s made Snowflake the best performing U.S. company to debut this year, excluding IPOs that raised less than $1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has fallen in three of the last four trading days since closing at a record $390 on Dec. 8 and more declines could be in the offing if insiders are tempted to cash in.Snowflake’s gains have raised concerns that after adding more than $60 billion in market value, its valuation is getting overheated. On Friday, Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to hold from buy, warning that a further rally is probably limited as investors seek to lock in gains at the end of the year. Snowflake fell as much as 5.6% on Monday to $334.12. The stock is now down 13% from a record high.“Any profit taking around the lockup expiry could be exaggerated by tight liquidity typical in late December and early January,” analyst Patrick Colville wrote in a research note.Snowflake’s lockup expiration comes just three months after its debut, half the length that is typical following an IPO. Of the 22 analysts covering the San Mateo, California-based company, less than half recommend buying the stock. A Snowflake representative declined to comment.(Updates shares in third paragraph and the chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Deutsche becomes last bank to leave Wall Street

    Wall Street is set to lose its last bank after Deutsche Bank revealed plans to move its Manhattan office. The German lender is set to relocate from 60 Wall Street to a cheaper building at Columbus Circle, near Central Park. The bank is also considering moving some of its 4,600 New York-based staff to other cities across the US. The announcement is the latest example of the finance sector embracing flexible working. However, it also signals the end of Wall Street as a banking hub given Deutsche was the last major bank to retain an office in Manhattan's financial district. The past two decades have seen an exodus of banks from the eight-block-long street, with financial firms tempted by other areas such as Midtown that are better connected for commuters and closer to private equity clients. "Once it's all by 'wire', the difference between Brooklyn and Florida is not all that great as we're discovering," said Lawrence White, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. Banks had been liberated by technology, allowing them to put more emphasis on transport connections or the cost of office space, he added. "Essentially, as telecommunications have gotten better, as the face-to-face [contact] has become not quite so important, we've seen this dispersion of financial firms."

  • Option Trader Bets $1.3M On AMD As Stock Approaches All-Time High

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) continues to gain market share from competitor Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), and its share price is marching to new highs.A flurry of large AMD option trades were mostly bullish on Monday as investors hope a massive gaming upgrade cycle will push the stock to the triple digits for the first time.The AMD Trades: On Monday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received several option alerts related to unusually large trades of AMD Airlines options. Here are a handful of the biggest: * At 9:35 a.m., a trader sold 300 AMD call options with a $90 strike price expiring in January 2022 at the bid price of $90. The trade represented a $636,000 bearish bet. * At 10:49 a.m., a trader bought 995 AMD call options with an $80 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 near the ask price at $13.901. The trade represented a more than $1.38-million bullish bet. * At 11:23 a.m., a trader bought 338 AMD call options with an $85 strike price expiring on Mar. 19 near the aks price at $14.20. The trade represented a $479,960 bullish bet. * At 11:46 a.m, a trader sold 1,000 AMD put options with a $90 strike price expiring on Feb. 19 at the bid price of $6.85. The trade represented a $685,000 bullish bet.Related Link: Steam Data Suggests Nvidia, AMD On Track For Big Q4Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest AMD trades, they could potentially represent an institutional hedge.Big Finish To 2020? On Monday, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya said AMD continues to gain CPU market share from Intel among Steam gamers.In October, AMD revealed three new Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, collectively referred to as "Big Navi."These new GPUs are based on the same RDNA2 architecture found in the new gaming consoles recently released by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE).Arya said the latest AMD Radeon cards will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and will compete with the latest NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) RTX 3000 Series in 4K and 1440p PC gaming.Arya said the console-driven gaming upgrade cycle is certainly bullish for both AMD and Nvidia, but it's not the primary driver of his bullish thesis for AMD."Any gaming success would be incremental to our main Buy thesis on AMD, namely its ability to gain share in key PC/server CPU markets which should be the biggest driver of best-in-class 20% sales CAGR," the BofA analyst recently said.Even after more than doubling year-to-date, Bank of America's $110 price target suggests significant further upside for AMD shares. AMD Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:AMD", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_8d00a" } ); Benzinga's Take: The big $1.3-million January AMD call purchase on Monday has a break-even price of just $93.90, suggesting the stock will be profitable if AMD makes any significant gains from its $93.69 price in midday trading.It's important to note that the Jan. 15 expiration date will likely come before AMD reports fourth-quarter earnings numbers, so it may be more of a play on continued near-term bullish semiconductor stock momentum than a bet on a big earnings beat from AMD.Photo courtesy of AMD. Latest Ratings for AMD DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Nov 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell View More Analyst Ratings for AMD View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Steam Data Suggests Nvidia, AMD On Track For Big Q4(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The most financially fragile Americans during COVID-19 have difficulty answering these 15 money questions — can you?

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

  • Billionaire David Shaw Bets Big on These 3 Healthcare Stocks

    The last few months have seen high volatility and a rising market trend, as one of the biggest sources of uncertainty – namely, the election campaign – has worked itself out. The current political climate is viewed as favorable for healthcare investment – tax increases and further regulations on drug price, anticipated before the elections, when prognosticators expected the Democrats to ride a ‘blue wave’ to an across-the-board victory, are now seen as unlikely under a government with close partisan divisions. In light of the new conditions, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin has upgraded his stance on the healthcare sector from underweight to overweight.Kostin is recommending healthcare stocks as the value-end of a diversified portfolio strategy. He points out that the sector is up  6% in the past month, but adds that it is still priced at bargain levels, saying, “Healthcare is the best opportunity from a value perspective. They're the cheapest they've been, so that's an area of focus.”But how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term healthcare winners and those set to come up short? One strategy is to follow the activity of the pros.Enter David Shaw, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Shaw’s name is familiar to followers of quantitative trading. He helped develop the techniques in the late 80s, and his early mastery of quant helped him grow his firm, D. E. Shaw, into an $82 billion giant of the hedge industry. While most of D.E. Shaw’s day-to-day operations are now managed by the Executive Committee, Shaw still remains involved in higher-level strategic decisions.Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at D. E. Shaw's recent activity for inspiration. Running three healthcare stocks the fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.  Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)First up is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a Boston-based company that got its start creating medications for patients with cystic fibrosis, a serious, and usually fatal, genetic lung disease. Vertex currently has four approved CF treatments on the market, along with an active research pipeline focusing on drugs to treat rare genetic disorders. Vertex’s strategy is to develop medications that will treat or ameliorate the underlying genetic mutation of such diseases, rather than suppress symptoms. The company has treatments under development for a varied range of conditions, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.The Company had a strong financial performance in Q3, generating $1.54 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The EPS came in at $2.64, beating the forecast by 10.5%. But not everything has gone as planned. The company announced in October that it would discontinue work on the Phase 2 study of VX-814, the prime drug in its pulmonary research pipeline, due to safety concerns. The move pushed the shares down 20%, and they still have not recovered.Things make an interesting background to Shaw’s recent purchases. The fund bought 203,308 shares of VRTX in Q3. At current prices, this is worth $46.8 million. It’s important to remember that Shaw made these purchases before the VX-814 news broke.Covering Vertex for Piper Sandler is 5-star analyst Edward Tenthoff, who writes of the stock, “While VX-814 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) discontinuation was disappointing, we think sell-off in VRTX shares was overdone. Follow-on VX-864 has initiated Phase II study, with distinct structure, that may alleviate VX-814's scaffold mediated liver toxicity with data expected in 1H:21. Additionally, Phase II study of VX-147 in FSGS is enrolling with data expected in 2021."To this end, Tenthoff rates VRTX an Overweight (i.e. Buy). He sets a $307 price target that implies a 33% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Tenthoff’s track record, click here)Overall, it appears that Wall Street agrees with Tenthoff. VRTX shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 14 Buys and 4 Holds. The stock’s $287.50 average price target suggests it has room for 24% growth in the year ahead. (See VRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)Cigna Corporation (CI)Cigna is one of the biggest names in the healthcare insurance industry. Subsidiaries of the Connecticut-based company provide a range of medical, dental, disability and other related insurance products, and the company is a major provider of both Medicare and Medicaid plans. Cigna boasted over $153 billion total revenue for calendar year 2019.The company is on track, this year, to exceed the 2019 revenues. The Q1 top line came in at $38 billion, and revenues have grown since then. For the third quarter, the result came in at $41 billion, while EPS came in at $4.41. EPS has come in above expectations for 7 quarters in a row. The results show the quality of a major medical insurer at a time of global health crises.Among the fans is David Shaw. 782,737 shares were bought up by D. E. Shaw in Q3, with the total position now landing at 804,425 shares. The position is valued at $168 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill covers Cigna, and he is also impressed by what he sees. Of the company’s current position, he writes, “Cigna saw a quarterly uptick in medical utilization—a trend the company believes will persist into the back-half of the year and into FY21, likely resulting in more normalized MLR trends.""We continue to see Cigna as one of the most attractive growth stories in the MCO space trading at a compelling valuation, though we concede that investor pessimism regarding the commercial insurance space could prevent the shares multiple from expanding in the near to medium term," the analyst concluded. In line with these comments, Hill rates CI shares as a Buy along with a $280 price target. This figure indicates confidence in 34% upside growth for 2021. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, the 14 recent reviews on Cigna break down to 13 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $209.35, and the $255.57 average price target suggests a 22% upside from that level. (See CI stock analysis on TipRanks)Syneos Health (SYNH)Last but not least is Syneos, a contract research organization that bills itself as offering biopharmaceutical solutions. Syneos’ services include bioanalytics, clinical development, commercialization, diagnostics, and medical devices. The company serves a global customer base, helping research companies conduct late-stage clinical trials. Syneos offers the multidimensional expertise that focused biopharms won’t necessarily have.The value of the niche can be seen from the revenues and earnings -- Syneos regularly tops $1 billion in revenue per quarter; the recent Q3 result was $1.1 billion. EPS has been climbing since the first quarter, when the corona crisis hit the economy, and the third quarter earnings, at 93 cents per share, beat the forecast by 17%. The year-over-year EPS growth was stronger, at 20%.Quant expert Shaw is clearly impressed by SYNH, enough to buy an additional 164,135 shares, nearly doubling his holding in the stock. Shaw’s current stock ownership in Syneos is worth $21.9 million.Reviewing Syneos for JPMorgan, 5-star analyst Tycho Peterson says, “We expect the company to outgrow industry peers aided by a diversified global footprint and therapeutic expertise in high-growth segments within clinical development including CNS, oncology, and complex diseases over the next several years. As such, we see room for upside from current levels as SYNH continues to generate revenue and earnings growth above industry averages.”Peterson backs his comments with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and an $85 price target that suggests the stock has room to grow 30% over the next year. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)All in all, Syneos gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The rating is supported by 6 Buys and 1 Hold. The average price target, of $78.57, implies an upside potential of 20% from the current trading price of $65.65. (See SYNH stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China fines Alibaba, Tencent's e-book subsidiary over anti-trust violations

    The Chinese government is moving to curb the power of some of China's most influential internet companies. The country's top market regulator announced Monday that it is fining Alibaba and China Literature, Tencent's e-book spinoff, for failing to report their past acquisition deals for clearance. The cases involve Alibaba's equity investments in major Chinese mall operator Intown and China Literature's acquisition of film studio New Classics Media.

  • Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell * Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Show

    Long-ailing Ford faces new coronavirus challenges with demand and supply chains. But is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.