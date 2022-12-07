Zentek's ZenGUARD(TM) Patent Application Granted by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property (IP) development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce that on December 6, 2022, it was granted Patent Number 3,152,759 for its ZenGUARD™ technology, "graphene-silver composites and uses for same as an antimicrobial composition."

The patent was granted by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") and has a term of 20 years from the filing date, or in this instance, until September 20th, 2041. This follows the Company's announcement on September 16, 2022, pertaining to the allowance of this patent, applicable to the use of its ZenGUARD™ technology on personal protective equipment ("PPE") and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") applications. Zentek is continuing to work with its IP counsel to prepare patent applications to protect its commercial rights in all global jurisdictions of interest.

"This is a significant milestone for Zentek and demonstrates our ability to move from a concept in the lab to an asset that can be commercialized by the Company. Developing and protecting our intellectual property is the cornerstone of our business model. We are grateful for the hard work of our entire team, as well as the support of our shareholders. We look forward to the continued commercialization of ZenGUARD™ as a differentiated and patented technology platform upon which a number of products can be developed to better protect people and the environment," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products using graphene and nanomaterials for use in the healthcare industry and beyond.

Zentek's patented ZenGUARD™ coating has shown to have over 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, for use in PPE and potentially HVAC systems and other industries. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario.

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com.

