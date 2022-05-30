U.S. markets closed

ZentrumHub Announces Strategic Partnership With WIHP, A Leading hotel marketing Company

·2 min read

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZentrumHub, a leading Hotel aggregator API specialist, and WIHP, the Hotel marketing specialists, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable ZentrumHub' customers to get an easy access to metasearch channels and engines like Google Hotel Ads, TripAdvisor, Trivago, Bing Hotel Ads, etc. With WIHP's Meta I/O solution, ZentrumHub customers will now be able to better monitor and control their Metasearch distribution.

ZentrumHub Logo
ZentrumHub Logo

ZentrumHub, as a start-up, is trying to make an impact in this space by providing its customers more and additional access to technologies that will add value to its clients business. This partnership is a great testimony of this core belief of the company and as next steps, will continue to add more partnerships in its kitty. ZentrumHub now offers more than 900,000 hotel inventory API to its customers with unique properties across the world, enabling their clients to provide a wide choice of hotels to their customers.

ZentrumHub CEO Sachin Singh Said, "With the ever-growing demand for hotels, today's travellers want hotel searches to be quick and painless. With this partnership travel agencies using ZentrumHub Hotel API will be able to position their ads in metasearch engines and increase traffic to their reservation system driving more business."

Julio Selva, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at WIHP, said, "Metasearch plays an important role in distributing hotels since 70% of users connect to them during a purchase journey. With Meta I/O, ZentrumHub can help their clients sell more on metasearch."

About ZentrumHub:

ZentrumHub turned its dream into reality in 2021 by accelerating its travel-tech venture and on a mission to be the fastest and smartest travel API hub in the world. ZentrumHub offers pre-integrated hotel booking API to over 50 leading hotel content suppliers.

About WIHP:

World Independent Hotels Promotion (WIHP) is a leading hotel marketing agency drawing on more than 20 years of experience and tracking. Having built over 5000 hotel websites and tracked the most efficient ones. With high-end marketing campaigns, WIHP provides global marketing services to the hospitality industry. To learn more, visit wihphotels.com

Media Contact:

Sachin Singh,
CEO, ZentrumHub
sachin@zentrumhub.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zentrumhub-announces-strategic-partnership-with-wihp-a-leading-hotel-marketing-company-301557255.html

SOURCE ZentrumHub

