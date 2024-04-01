Zenvia Up 24%, Insider Buyers Are Up 133%

Last week, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 24% last week, resulting in a US$26m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 133% gain on their initial purchase. As a result, their original purchase of R$10.1m worth of stock is now worth R$23.6m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zenvia

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Cassio Bobsin Machado bought US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$1.14 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.66), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Zenvia insiders own 38% of the company, worth about US$51m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Zenvia Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Zenvia shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Zenvia.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

