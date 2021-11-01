U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +0.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.16 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0047 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0210
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,717.51
    -294.07 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.21
    +26.70 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

ZENVIA announces acquisition of SenseData

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acquisition strengthens value-offering solutions in Customer Success, consolidating Zenvia towards an end-to-end CX platform

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. ("Zenvia" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), a customer experience communications platform that empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle, hereby informs the market that, on the date hereof, it has closed the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zenvia Mobile Serviços Digitais S.A., of the totality of the capital stock of SenseData Tecnologia Ltda. ("SenseData").

Cassio Bobsin, CEO and founder of Zenvia said: "This is the first acquisition announced post our IPO at the end of July. We are excited as SenseData team and solutions will be instrumental to consolidate us as a unified end-to-end CX platform. With SenseData, we will be able to offer communication and journey orchestration solutions with a 360º customer view, enabling our clients to improve relationship and engagement with end-customers."

Mateus Pestana, SenseData CEO added: "We are very happy to be part of Zenvia. It is a testimony of our fast evolution as a company. It also represents a step forward for our solutions into international expansion as Zenvia has presence in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

About the acquisition
Founded in 2016, SenseData is a SaaS company that enables businesses to create communication actions and specific 360º customer journeys, supported by a customized proprietary scorecard called SenseScore. By tracking and aggregating data from different providers, both internal and external, the solution enables automated customized actions in different touchpoints of the customer journey, creating more personalized and seamless experiences.

SenseData has over 140 clients across 13 different industry verticals, mainly in finance, retail, health, and software. SenseData current annual recurrent revenues (ARR) grew by 75% in the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021, to approximately R$ 11 million, with an adjusted gross margin of 60% on a standalone basis.

Payment terms include approximately 40% in cash up front and 50% in an earn-out cash structure based on the achievement of gross profit milestones by SenseData until Q4 2023. SenseData former controlling shareholders will also receive 10% of the consideration in Zenvia's Class A common shares, subject to customary lock-up provisions. Consistent with Zenvia's M&A model, Mateus Pestana, SenseData CEO, will remain in the operation of SenseData business along with its team.

Zenvia estimates the acquisition to be done at a multiple of 2.2x EV/Sales 2023 at the end of the earn-out period.

The acquisition of SenseData is a step forward for Zenvia to consolidate its position as a unified end-to-end CX platform. By connecting information from other business lines in a single customer data hub, Zenvia strengthens its solutions in Customer Success.

Undestanding Customer Sucess
The CS Day 2021 Digital Experience will take place on November 10-11, 2021. Considered the largest Customer Success event in Latin America, the 2021 edition will 100% online. The event is hosted and organized by SenseData since 2018 to help companies, professionals and enthusiasts better understand what Customer Success is, by presenting innovative content and real-life applications. Speakers include: Caroline Andreola, Estrategic Specialist for Customer Success and Paulo Pinto, head of CX, CS and Operation, both at Ambev; Erika Tornice, Customer Success Director at RD Station; Fernando Alvez, Head of Digital Transformation at Unilever Food Solutions; and other important names in customer experience excellence. The event will be held in Portuguese with simultaneous translation for English. More information and registration form can be found at: https://www.csday.io/.

About ZENVIA
ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control.

Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Shay Chor

ir@zenvia.com

Media Relations – Danthi Comunicações

Carla de Azevedo | (+55 21) 99361-1422 | carla@danthicomunicações.com.br

Gabriel Martins | (+55 21) 98388-4801 | gabriel@danthicomunicações.com.br

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenvia-announces-acquisition-of-sensedata-301413329.html

SOURCE Zenvia

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Why Shares of Coinbase and Silvergate Capital Are Up Today

    Meanwhile, shares of the cryptocurrency mining company Bit Digital are way down today, although volatile overall.

  • Arista Networks rises on earnings, outlook beat, share buyback, stock split

    Arista Networks Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software company not only posted an earnings and outlook beat but announced a big share buyback and a stock split. Arista shares rose 4% after hours, following a 0.3% decline in the regular session to close at $408.57. “We are experiencing strong demand for our pioneering client to cloud networking portfolio across all of our customer sectors,” said Jayshree Ullal, Arista chief executive, in a statement.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Why Franklin Resources Shares Are Soaring Today

    An encouraging glimpse at last quarter's growth and plans for a brilliant acquisition have stoked investors, though perhaps a bit too much.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Roblox sheds more than $1.5 billion in market cap following outage that could have cost millions

    Roblox Corp. was digging itself out Monday from a three-day outage that shut out millions of users, as investors wiped away more than $1.5 billion of the videogame company's market capitalization.

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Arrival's (NASDAQ:ARVL) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arrival's ( NASDAQ:ARVL ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • Tesla Stock Pops As It Opens Supercharger Network To Other EVs In Europe

    Tesla on Monday said it was opening 10 supercharger stations in the Netherlands to other EVs. Tesla stock jumped.