ZENVIA Announces Shay Chor as Investor Relations Officer

·2 min read

Executive has experience in leadership positions and in international market analysis

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), announces the appointment of Shay Chor as Investor Relations Officer, with direct report to Cassio Bobsin, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Zenvia.

"Shay has an impressive track record of Investor Relations expertise and a very strong relationship with equity investors, and the Equity Capital Markets in general. We were in the search of a professional that not only knew how to navigate the equity markets brilliantly, but who could help us develop and secure long-term relationships with a vast number and variety of investors. We couldn't be more excited with Shay joining us with that goal and with how he will strategically raise the bar in our alignment with all our stakeholders", said Cassio Bobsin.

Chor joins Zenvia from Atento, where he spent four years as Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations Director. Before that, he worked six years covering both Brazilian and US investors as a Senior Vice President on the Latin America Equity Sales desk at Goldman Sachs.

The eecutive initiated his career in 1999 at UBS Warburg, having held different roles in the areas of equity sales, equity research, investor relations and structured finance in institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Banco Santander and Brasil Telecom.

Chor holds a Bachelor´s degree in Business Administration from IBMEC (Brazilian Institute for Capital Markets).

About ZENVIA
Zenvia is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. Zenvia empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. Zenvia's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat.

Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. As of March 31, 2021, Zenvia served more than 10,100 active customers throughout Latin America.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenvia-announces-shay-chor-as-investor-relations-officer-301375792.html

SOURCE Zenvia

