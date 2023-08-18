Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 17, 2023

Operator: Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia's Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's speakers are Mr. Cassio Bobsin, Zenvia's Founder and CEO; and Mr. Shay Chor, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded, and a replay will be available at the company's IR website, where you can also access today's presentation. At this time all participants’ are in listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Now I would like to welcome one of our speakers for today, Mr. Cassio Bobsin, Founder and CEO. Sir, the floor is yours.

Cassio Bobsin: Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us at Zenvia's second quarter ‘23 earnings call. I'm Cassio Bobsin, Founder and CEO. Thank you all for being with us today. Our results for the second quarter showed stability and consistency for Zenvia as we resolved our funding gap, while managing the correct balance of revenue growth and profitability. We're making good progress integrating systems and platforms, allowing us to begin capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities such as selling bundled packages of certain services, which is already showing positive early results. We're very excited by the ongoing evolution of our platform and its potential. And we're continuing to leverage the massive generative AI opportunity that is quickly changing our industry.

In the second quarter, we unveiled two AI power tools to enhance the customer journey, including Zenvia Understand, which empowers customer support representatives with easy-to-use platform that delivers an automated report with quantitative analysis of customers' interactions and Zenvia chatbots, which leverage AI to deliver efficient and humanized support. We are seeing every day how AI can bring transformative results to our clients. Through personalized expenses, predictive analysis, and superior customer understanding, our AI-powered solutions directly fuel our clients' businesses. We are in a new era, we're proactive is the new reactive. And with our SaaS platform, our clients are making customer loyalty and succession a standard, adding aspiration.

I'm excited to share with you our vision moving forward, which we are calling One Zenvia and that we have been discussing internally for a while now. One Zenvia is about creating a new world of experiences through an integrated platform, allowing us to continue our focus on capturing synergies and improving the value proposition of our platform. The One Zenvia vision is based on uniting the three most important factors in customer experience: a fluid experience, an engaging experience, and a personal experience. We will push fluid experiences by selling our products in a suite format, allowing our customers to pick and choose, which products best fit their needs and thereby expanding our position, while operating a large volume with ease. Our existing strategy is already aligned with the suite format.

We have been evolving as an integrated SaaS platform. We'll continue to build engaging experiences by leveraging AI, which as I just explained, is rapidly changing the customer experience arena. Not only will AI continue to enhance the customer journey, but also improve our internal processes, making us more efficient. And lastly, we will leverage our competitive edge of deep understanding of customers and their behavior to provide our clients with increasingly personalized experiences through the construction of a customer data platform, or CDP. This will allow us to deepen our relationships with clients by expanding the integration of our platform with internal systems from our clients. To progress towards our vision of One Zenvia in the upcoming quarters, we're concentrated on delivering key initiatives from our strategic road map, including structuring projects that will accelerate product bundling and cross-selling.

We are very much waited by our focus towards One Zenvia and look forward to sharing more information with you in the coming months. Now I'll hand over to Shay to cover our performance in the second quarter.

Shay Chor: Thank you, Cassio. Hello, everyone, and thanks for being with us today. Let's start on slide five. We are happy to report that in the second quarter of ’23, we focused on resolving our funding gap for the year, while managing the right balance between revenue growth and profitability. In finding an operation within that balance, we're able to deliver stronger margins across business lines, which led to over 9% year-over-year growth in gross profit and an EBITDA of BRL15 million, marking four quarters in a row of positive EBITDA. And we did this despite the challenging economic environment, and we continue to successfully adapt and to navigate. Total revenues dropped 5% year-over-year in the quarter as a result of our focus on maintaining a profitable CPaaS business.

However, we were able to resume sequential top line growth with net revenue increasing almost 8%, when compared to Q1 ‘23. This better performance is explained by the recovery of volumes with certain large CPaaS customers, and we expect this trend to continue in the second-half of the year, especially given the easier comps from lower volumes in H2 2022. The 9% increase in gross profit added nearly 6 percentage points to our adjusted gross margin, which reached 44%, attesting to our full commitment in path toward profitability. Let's take a look at our financials for the first-half of ‘23. Our performance in the first-half of ‘23 largely reflects the same trends that we saw for the second quarter with solid margins across business lines, leading to gross profit growth of nearly 23% year-over-year and gross margin expanding nearly 12 percentage points to 47.4%.

It is important to highlight here that H1 ‘22 had consolidated only two months of Movidesk. EBITDA in the first-half of 203 was BRL39 million, up from negative BRL25 million in the first-half of ‘22, a delta of BRL64 million. Our stronger EBITDA and better working capital management led to solid operating cash flow of BRL118 million, and both are key in solving the funding gap for this year. Now let's compare the second quarter of ‘23 to the first quarter of the year, which shows our progress in the first-half of the year. Here on this slide, you can see that sequentially, we grew revenues by 7.7%, driven mainly by recovery in profitable SMS volumes from some of our large enterprise clients. Our SaaS business when excluding consulting to large enterprises, grew 2% quarter-over-quarter.

It is always important to remind you that CPaaS is a mature business, and our strategy is to have it funding the expansion of our SaaS business. This is exactly what happened this quarter. Let's take a deeper look and examine how which of our business is contributing to profitability. On this slide, you can see the breakdown of our gross profit and margin mix by SaaS and CPaaS for the second quarter of ’23, compared to the same period of last year. Second quarter was a challenging one in our SaaS business, especially related to large enterprise clients that use our consulting services. As the sales cycle is longer for these clients, we are still seeing impacts of the uncertainties we lived in the macro scenario in Brazil in the first months of the year.

As the economy starts to improve, we are seeing early signs of improvement in our pipeline for large enterprise clients and expect to report better figures in the coming quarters. In terms of profitability metrics, SaaS gross profit for the quarter went up 1.7% year-over-year to BRL42 million from BRL41 million, translating to a gross margin of 62.2%. When looking at the six month figures, our SaaS gross profit went up 24.6%, mostly from revenue growth and the consolidation of Movidesk. Our CPaaS business continues to demonstrate its potential to grow with increased margin and generate cash, allowing us to invest in innovative products to escalate the SaaS business. The CPaaS business delivered a solid 18% increase in gross profit, when compared to the second quarter of ‘22, reaching a gross margin of 32%, up almost 8 percentage points.

Let's now look at the same data, but comparing the first-half of ‘23 to the first-half of ‘22. When we compare the first half of '23 to the first-half of '22, we see similar trends. We can see solid performances in both businesses with increased margins, meaning our focus on profitability is paying off. Our SaaS business reached BRL88 million in gross profit in the first-half of the year, a 20% increase, compared to the first-half of '22 and reaching a gross margin of 65%, which implies a 3 percentage point expansion, compared to the first-half of '22. CPaaS in turn delivered a solid 21% increase in gross profit when compared to the first-half of ‘22, reaching a gross margin of 37%, up roughly 12 percentage points. Let's now look at this data in terms of weighing our financial metrics.

Our SaaS business continues to gain momentum in annual recurring revenue, totaling almost BRL240 million. As I mentioned previously, the challenging environment negatively impacted our net revenue expansion, which totaled 116%, compared to 120% in Q2 ‘22. Our SaaS services represented 35% of the total revenue as we had a boost in CPaaS revenues. In terms of gross profit, we had a 50-50 split this quarter. Let's now move to the next slide on our EBITDA evolution. As you can see in this slide, sequentially, our EBITDA declined to BRL15 million from BRL24 million in Q1. While we expected some increase in infrastructure costs related to renewed suppliers' contracts, the higher mix of CPaaS in revenues combined with nonrecurring costs related to severance costs and slightly higher provisions, led to some pressure in EBITDA this quarter.

Despite that, we delivered a solid BRL39 million EBITDA in the first-half of the year. Moreover, as you can see in the next slide, we have now delivered four consecutive quarters with EBITDA in positive territory. This is a direct result of the decision to pivot Zenvia a SaaS company and focus on improving profitability. It has not been easy, particularly given the complex macro environment. But as you can see, our strategy is paying off. Our trailing 12-months EBITDA is totaling BRL72 million, which makes us confident in reiterating our EBITDA guidance range for this year. Now we get to the most important slide of this quarter as it shows that we have been able to convert EBITDA into cash and solve our funding gap for 2023. This is an important milestone for us that attests to all the hard work of our humans [Indiscernible] to grow profitability and a lot of other initiatives we undertook to close the gap, coupled with extended earnout payments and stricter treasury policies.

While EBITDA minus CapEx was ready enough to generate a positive BRL13.6 million, total operating cash flow reached BRL118 million as a result of better working capital management, especially due to higher anticipation from clients and renegotiation with SMS providers to more flexible payment terms. This working capital improvement and strong operating cash flow allow us to pay down debt and solve our funding gap for 2023, putting us in a better position to continue deleveraging balance sheet and invest in new projects. To finish, I would just like to reiterate the guidance we previously set for 2023. On the revenue side, we are aiming at the low end of the guidance, while for EBITDA, we are confident to deliver close to the top end of the range.

Given the positive trend we are seeing, we are confident in our ability to deliver the solid EBITDA in 2023, which puts us on track to deliver the 15% EBITDA margin, mid- to long-term level we presented during our 2022 Investor Day. With this, we conclude our prepared remarks, and we are ready to take your questions.

