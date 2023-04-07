Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript April 5, 2023

Operator: Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia's Q4 2022 and full year earnings conference call. Today's speakers are Mr. Cassio Bobsin, Zenvia's Founder and CEO; and Shay Chor, CFO and Investor Relations officer. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded and a replay will be available at the company's IR website, where you can also access today's presentation. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Cassio Bobsin: Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us at Zenvia's Earnings Call. I'm Cassio Bobsin, Founder and CEO. Today we are going to review our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Let's start on slide four. When I look back to 2022, the main word that comes to my mind is integration. As you all know, integrating and acquiring company into a business is a complex task, especially in our case, as we're building a unified SaaS platform which requires a full integration. So I'm happy to report that we reached the end of the year with D1 and Movidesk totally integrated into Zenvia and with earn outs already negotiated. This means we are now more than ready to fully explore the synergies that come from offering the most comprehensive CX SaaS platform in Latin America through a full suite of products, attraction, conversion service and success and accelerate our growth.

As we have been saying, every quarter here, there is still a huge white space opportunity in the CX SaaS market in Latin America and we have just begun to tap it. But there are also big opportunities coming from AI that I would like to discuss with you. We are at the dawn of a new era, one where generative AI will generate massive opportunities within the SaaS industry, allowing hyper personalization, behavioural prediction and actionable insights. It is a brand new world for CX and we are very excited to be a leading player in it as we've been already integrating ChatGPT technology in our platform. Throughout the year, we expect to drive a whole new set of automation and efficiency improvements through our platform as we take advantage of these new technologies that are being widely demanded by our customers.

I will now turn the floor to Shay for his remarks. I'll be back after that for the Q&A.

Shay Chor: Thank you, Cassio. Hello, everyone, and thank you for being with us today. In the last quarter of 2022, we kept executing our strategy, focus on balancing growth and profitability, and I can affirm that we did that. We are reporting solid evolutions on gross profit and gross margin, which allowed us to generate positive EBITDA and operating cash flow. These were indeed the best quarterly profitability metrics since our IPO. In the first quarter where we surpassed a BRL100 million milestone in gross profit. We did this despite the challenging and more competitive environment that we experienced not only this quarter, but most of the year. Even though our total revenue dropped 8% year-over-year as a result of our focus in a profitable CPaaS business, the SaaS business continues to be our growth engine with the top-line perform expansion of 44% when comparing Q4 '22 to Q4 '21.

Our gross profit jumped 65%, adding 26 percentage points to our adjusted gross margin, that reached 58.6%, which attests to our full commitment and path towards profitability. Let's take a look at the same picture for the full year. For the year, we can see double-digit growth in all metrics. We grew revenues by 24%, gross profit by 68% and gross margin by 12 percentage points, leading us to a normalized EBITDA, which excludes non-cash impacts from earn outs and impairment of BRL23.5 million. This is directly related to a combination of solid SaaS growth and more profitable CPaaS added to our focus on strict cost control and cash preservation in the year. Let's take a look at how each of our business is contributing to profitability. Here on this slide, you can see the breakdown of our gross profit mix by SaaS and CPaaS and its evolution throughout the year.

We can see sequential increases in both SaaS and CPaaS margins, which means that our focus on profitability paid off. CPaaS delivered a solid 41% sequential increase and a 62% expansion when compared to the second quarter when we started to see a more competitive environment. Our SaaS business surpassed a BRL50 million gross profit mark this quarter and 18% sequential increase leading to BRL102.5 million in total gross profit. Comparing Q4 to Q2, the increase in gross profit was 33%. Let's now look at this data in terms of weight in our financial metrics. As we've been saying since our IPO, we are on a mission to transform Zenvia into a SaaS company. And I'm very proud to report that our SaaS business is close to reaching BRL0.25 billion in size with an annual recurring revenue of BRL239 million in December.

Net revenue expansion totalled 124% in Q4 compared to 123% in Q3 '22. Even though Q4 is seasonally a strong quarter for CPaaS because of high holiday sales like Black Friday and Christmas, our SaaS services represented 41% of the total revenue in the fourth quarter, a large sequential improvement from Q2, when SaaS was only 29% of total. For the year, we already see 34% of our revenues coming from SaaS. In terms of gross profit, we had a split result this quarter with SaaS representing 53% of gross profit for the full year. Looking ahead long-term, we expect SaaS to represent about 70% of our gross profit. We are just beginning to tap the huge white space in the SaaS market in Latin America. We are working hard and confident on our strategic planning.

Let's now move to the next slide to comment on the evolution of our gross margin. On this slide, we present our gross margin evolution since the beginning of '21. We have delivered on the promises made during our IPO. We have expanded our margin in Q4 significantly, a double-digit expansion from both the IPO in Q2 of '21 as well as from the same quarter last year. From Q1 '21 to Q4 '22, it more than doubled. We reached a gross margin of almost 59% in Q4, taking the full year margin to 44%, as you can see in the orange bar to the right. This is above the top range of our updated guidance for the full year 2022 and yet another proof that we are walking the talk on our path to profitability. Looking ahead, it is worth noting here that we do not expect gross profit for 2023 to remain at the same level reached in Q4.

We'll discuss this in more detail in our 2023 guidance more minutes. Let's move to the next slide. In this slide, we show how organic and inorganic growth contributed to 2022 revenue. The three more recently acquired companies D1, Movidesk and SenseData added BRL156 million to our consolidated net revenues for the year. This number compares to BRL41.5 million in contribution in full year 2021, when we consolidated only four months of D1, two months of SenseData and zero revenue from Movidesk. It is worth noting that ex-M&A our revenues grew 5% year-over-year, while our gross margin jumped a solid 33%, once again demonstrating the result of our strategy to focus on increasing the profitability of the more mature CPaaS business. Let's now address our efforts on the cost side that were relevant to our full year results.

As of July of last year, we have begun implementing cost cutting initiatives, especially as we accelerated the integration of the acquired companies and started extracting synergies. In addition to reducing non-personnel G&A expenses such as consulting and travel, among others, we also announced in November a downsizing of our corporate structure equivalent to 9% of the total workforce in Latin America. We incurred a one-time expense of BRL5 million that was registered this quarter, mainly related to severance. In turn, we expect to capture approximately BRL70 million in reduced costs in '23 onwards, being BRL40 million from the downsizing and BRL30 million from the other cost cutting initiatives. We have been pursuing a more efficient operations in the second half of '22 and will continue to do so constantly to improve EBITDA as demonstrated in the next slide.

As a result of a very well executed strategy in a very complex environment, we recorded in the fourth quarter BRL23 million in normalized EBITDA. Evidencing the profitability of our operation. A closer look at the quarterly trend in this chart shows how our EBITDA improved quarter after quarter during the year with Q3 putting us at breakeven for the first nine months of the year while Q4 led us to beat our guidance for 2022. During the quarter, we registered a goodwill impairment of BRL136.7 million inches the SaaS business related to the slower revenue growth in the medium and long-term on the back of a more challenging macro backdrop and a higher discount rate reflecting an increased perceived risk. Including the non-cash impact from the goodwill impairment and earn out expenses, our reported EBITDA was negative BRL189 million in the quarter and negative BRL214 million in full year.

You can find a detailed EBITDA reconciliation in our financial statements. Let see how our full 2022 EBITDA compares to historical numbers on the next slide. Here you can see the evolution of our EBITDA metrics in the last five years. We are happy to see the reverse of the negative trend as a direct result of the decision to pivot Zenvia into a SaaS company. Bringing this performance back to the profitability path that we have always been part of the 19 years of our history. It has not been easy, especially given the complex macro environment, but it has paid off. Both the quarterly trend we saw in the previous slide with a strong exit rate for the year and a history of delivering profitable operations shows in this slide makes us confident in our capacity to deliver not only a solid EBITDA expansion in '23, as we'll discuss in a minute, but also a new record in EBITDA generation next couple of years.

More than generating solid EBITDA, we have been very much focused on converting these EBITDA into cash. This slide shows that our operations generated a positive BRL27 million operating cash flow. This is a combination of our focus on profitability coupled with a strict working capital management allowing us to maintain a healthy CapEx level to keep investing in innovation. Even after paying interest and amortizing debt, our cash flow would still have been almost BRL10 million positive in this quarter. Before we move to reviewing how we did against our 2022 guidance and provide guidance for '23, I would like to quickly remind you of the agreement with D1, Movidesk and SenseData to extend the payment agreements of the earn outs, which allowed us to drastically reduce our funding gap until the end of 2023 as you can see in this slide.

We were able to reduce the total amount to be paid in '23 to approximately BRL62 million down from BRL420 million by extending the payment schedule to the fourth quarter of '26. To finalize let's review our 2022 performance versus guidance and discuss our expectations for '23. This slide summarizes our '22 guidance versus actual figures. In terms of revenues, we remain within guidance ranges for all provided metrics with CPaaS closer to the low end, while SaaS revenues were practically in the mid-range. In turn, all profitability metrics were above guidance. Gross margin came in at 44%, above the 40% we guided with both SaaS and CPaaS margins also above guidance. CPaaS was 31% against 27% and SaaS was 68% against 65% guidance. The year-over-year evolution of the gross margin was 11.7 percentage points, well above that 7.7 percentage points at the top of the range.

And finally normalised EBITDA of BRL23.5 million that was also above our guidance of between BRL10 million and BRL15 million. With a solid delivery on our 2022 numbers versus guidance, we are introducing our guidance for full year '23. We expect our revenues to be between BRL830 million and BRL870 million implying a 12% top line growth at the middle of the range boosted by a 30% to 42% expansion of our SaaS business, CPaaS should stay flat, reflecting its more mature stage. Our gross margin should remain at a similar level compared to '22 as we expect the higher SaaS in the revenue mix should be offset by lower margins on CPaaS. Finally, we expect our EBITDA to be between BRL70 million and BRL90 million implying that our EBITDA margin should be close to 10% level, putting us on track to deliver the 15% mid to long-term level that we presented during our 2022 Investor Day.

With this review of a solid quarter and high confidence in our business for '23, we conclude our prepared remarks and are ready to take your questions.

