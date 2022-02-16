U.S. markets closed

ZENVIA sets agenda for fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

·3 min read
  • ZENV

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENVIA Inc. ("ZENVIA" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), a customer experience communications platform that empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle, today announced that its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Zenvia's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial and operating results. The webcast can be accessed at the Company's investor relations website: https://investors.zenvia.com. A replay will be available at https://investors.zenvia.com/financial-information/financial-results/.

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical, and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication, and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control.

Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Shay Chor

Fernando Schneider

ir@zenvia.com

Media Relations – Danthi Comunicações

Carla de Azevedo | (+55 21) 99361-1422 | carla@danthicomunicações.com.br

Gabriel Martins | (+55 21) 98388-4801 | gabriel@danthicomunicações.com.br




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenvia-sets-agenda-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301484194.html

SOURCE Zenvia

