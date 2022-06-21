U.S. markets open in 1 minute

ZeOmega Announces Agreement with HealPros to Optimize In-Home Experiences for People with Chronic Illness

·3 min read

ZeOmega's Jiva Platform to Support HealPros New In-Home Program Deployment

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega®, the leading population health management organization, has partnered with HealPros, a healthcare services company that works with some of the largest health plans in the nation to build and deliver programs that change the lives of people with chronic illnesses. This partnership will yield significant results for health plans and their members by helping them access personalized care and delivering in-home experiences people love.

Zeomega logo (PRNewsfoto/ZeOmega)
Zeomega logo (PRNewsfoto/ZeOmega)

Each year, millions of Americans do not access the care they need due to transportation issues, lack of relevant education, cultural differences, and affordability of care. HealPros' team of Care Access Pros will utilize ZeOmega's Jiva care management solution to track health concerns, monitor progress, and keep people engaged in caring for their health. This partnership, which is ZeOmega's first with a client dedicated to excellent in-home healthcare experiences, will increase ZeOmega's lives covered by over one million within five years.

HealPros teamed up with ZeOmega after discerning the Jiva platform's configurability and ability to personalize services and drive clinical workflows. The partnership will support HealPros' mission to meet people where they are, discover the health challenges they face, and act as a trusted partner that helps them access appropriate care.

"We are excited to embark on this relationship with ZeOmega – the leader in care management solutions, demonstrated by its Best in KLAS award – to take our capabilities to the next level," said Jim Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of HealPros. "The Jiva platform allows us to capture more dynamic information about members so we can continue to build intelligent interventions that will move the needle for chronic disease populations."

"This partnership represents a major step for ZeOmega as we enter the home health market," said Andy Arends, Chief Growth Officer of ZeOmega. "HealPros and its national network of partners work with the nation's most prominent health plans to ensure people access the care they need, and we see tremendous potential to improve thousands of lives via this collaboration."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 38 million lives covered by its clients. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

About HealPros

After years of building relationships while performing in-home diabetic retinal exams, HealPros is now deploying new programs to care for people with chronic illness. Once the underlying challenges people face are identified, HealPros provides them with education and connects them to the care they need, then monitors and reports progress to their various caretakers. From pharmacy assistance, health risk assessments, diabetes and hypertension management programs, to resolving food insecurity and identifying other social determinants of health, HealPros' in-home, face-to-face interactions provide an experience people don't get anywhere else.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.  Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeomega-announces-agreement-with-healpros-to-optimize-in-home-experiences-for-people-with-chronic-illness-301570426.html

SOURCE ZeOmega

