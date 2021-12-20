U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,560.49
    -60.15 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,839.18
    -526.26 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,978.21
    -191.47 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,131.90
    -42.04 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    -2.20 (-3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.27 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4170
    +0.0150 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7220
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,698.40
    +48.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.67
    -10.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.03
    -71.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,937.81
    -607.87 (-2.13%)
     

Zepto, a 10-minute grocery delivery app in India, raises $100 million

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Zepto, a Mumbai-based startup that operates a 10-minute instant grocery delivery service, has more than doubled its valuation to $570 million from $225 million less than two months ago as it expands into newer cities.

Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund led the $100 million Series C round in Zepto, the two said Monday. Glade Brook, Nexus, Breyer Capital, Lachy Groom, Global Founders Capital and Contrary Capital also participated in the round, which brings its to-date raise to $160 million.

The startup, founded by two 19-year-old entrepreneurs who left Stanford last year, came out of stealth mode in November. But long before it began talking about the business, Zepto had captured immense interest from the local startup community as people began voicing their opinion about the business.

Zepto, whose name playfully uses a mathematical term to describe the business, offers a 10-minute grocery delivery service, a category that has become red hot in several parts of the world in recent quarters. Heavily-backed players Swiggy and BlinkIt (formerly known as Grofers) have also entered the instant grocery delivery business in recent months.

But neither of them had opted in for this business until Zepto arrived and aggressively started to win customers. Zepto’s arrival in the scene, too, was serendipitous. Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra had returned to India for a break shortly before the pandemic engulfed the nation.

The teenagers, who previously collaborated on a number of projects, including a ride-hailing commute app for school kids, suddenly found themselves locked in their houses in Mumbai. As the pandemic raged, the two struggled to get their grocery supplies even as grocery deliveries, categorized as essential by the local government, was still permitted in much of the nation.

“We felt that the online play of the Indian grocery delivery space, which is one of the world’s largest, was grappling with some gross execution errors,” Palicha told TechCrunch in an earlier interview.

In an interview last week, Palicha said the startup is overwhelmed with the support and excitement it is seeing from the customers, but it doesn’t want to “become complacent.”

“We are somewhat overly critical of ourselves and hold ourselves to very high standards. People are happy that they are getting their deliveries in 10 minutes or less, but can we continue to focus on scaling our SKUs and improving our unit economics?” he said. (But at the same time, Zepto is cautious about keeping its employees and delivery partners happy, he said, pointing to the retention and internal feedback.)

Vohra said that its month-on-month buyer retention is 65% and has built a network of micro-warehouses, each of which has a capacity to do over 2,500 orders a day.

At stake is India’s e-grocery market that is estimated to be worth $25 billion by 2025, according to a note from Sanford C. Bernstein. “Online grocery penetration is expected to reach ~3-5%, by 2025 from less than 1% today. Long-term structural drivers remain strong: rising income and affluence, lower tier consumption, e- commerce penetration (~30% CAGR) and a young population (~50% below 25). Grocery spend as a proportion of income remains high at ~ 30%,” its analysts wrote.

Zepto's dark store. (Image Credits: Zepto)

Zepto today operates in Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai and Hyderabad, and plans to soon expand to Pune and Kolkata. To ensure instant deliveries, it has set up a maze of over 100 dark stores across these cities that it says are optimized for fast deliveries.

“We are looking at a pretty crazy runrate,” he said. “In the past one and a half months, we have grown our business by 10 times. And now we are working to grow another 10 times by February or March,” said Palicha.

Another thing moving in the right direction for Zepto is the talent it has been able to attract in recent months. Several high-profile executives from Flipkart, Amazon Uber, Dream 11 and Pharmeasy have joined the startup.

Palicha said one of the reasons why so many executives have joined Zepto is that it has enabled many who had moved from Mumbai to Bangalore to come back to their home city. But the startup’s aggressive growth, disciplined execution, and ambitions have made it attractive for people with similar taste, he said. “We have been able to walk the walk,” he said.

“We are excited to double down and lead this round in Zepto (YC W21). Since Aadit and Kaivalya went through Y Combinator, we have observed that they're exceptional founders who bring relentless focus and "Doordash-like" execution to the quick commerce model,” said Anu Hariharan, a partner at Y Combinator, in a statement.

“They originally launched with a different model, swiftly pivoted to quick commerce in August 2021 and are now adding 100,000 new customers every week, 60% of them women. Their attention to detail on the logistics experience is unparalleled and this has enabled them to scale to most major metros in just 5 months. Simply put, we're confident Zepto will win in this space over the long-term.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kurly lands $210M pre-IPO at a $3.3B valuation months after its last funding

    Just half a year after its last Series F round announcement, Korean online grocery startup Kurly has closed $210 million in a pre-IPO round from single backer Anchor Equity Partners, a Hong Kong-based private equity firm. The Seoul-based startup that provides next-day grocery delivery services across the country will use the fresh capital to advance its data infrastructure and logistics service and recruit talent. Kurly expects its estimated company valuation after the listing up to approximately $5.8 billion.

  • Rick Husband airport to receive nearly $3M from FFA

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award an estimated $241.6 million to Texas’s 193 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

  • Which Schools Produce The Most Unicorn Founders? This Stanford Prof Has Crunched The Numbers

    What did unicorn founders study at university? LinkedIn post by Ilya Strebulaev, a finance professor and founder of the Venture Capital Initiative at Stanford GSB Which business schools are more likely to produce unicorns ... The post Which Schools Produce The Most Unicorn Founders? This Stanford Prof Has Crunched The Numbers appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy? Bears Fret Over Microsoft Teams Essentials

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But what's the outlook for Zoom stock after the Five9 merger failed to close?

  • Nike Q2 earnings set to reflect COVID-era supply strains, impact from Asia

    Analysts have a mixed picture on Nike's ability to regain the momentum it lost.

  • Swiss bank UBS appeals against French money-laundering verdict

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS has filed an appeal with France's Supreme Court against last week's decision by a Paris court that upheld the Swiss bank's conviction for money laundering, while slashing its penalty for allegedly helping wealthy clients evade taxes. "This enables UBS AG to thoroughly assess the verdict of the Court of Appeal and to determine next steps in the best interest of its stakeholders," Switzerland's biggest bank said in a statement on Monday. Such an appeal in France usually takes months.

  • Fintech Stocks To Buy And Watch As PayPal, Block, Shopify And Affirm Take Blows

    Fintech stocks have been in the spotlight this year as more companies go public via traditional initial public offerings or through merging with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • What to Consider When Starting a Mutual Fund

    Starting a mutual fund can help investors save money, but the expertise and financial liquidity required can sometimes be too big a hurdle for the casual investor.

  • Chinese Developer Kaisa Follows Evergrande Into Restructuring Talks

    Kaisa said it had failed to make several payments on dollar bonds as planned, and is talking to creditors about a wide-ranging restructuring plan.

  • Accredited investor rules are perpetuating inequity

    Why are people with less money blocked from making more? Reform accredited investor rules to let people invest as much–or as little–as they want.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, Dec. 20 – Gold Trades Along the $1,800 Level Again

    Gold is 0.1% lower this morning, as it is trading along the $1,800 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Bank of England to Ramp Up Talks on Crypto Rules as Data Is Hard to Find: Report

    The U.K. central bank is facing challenges finding the information it needs to evaluate the risk posed by crypto holdings.

  • Lira Slides After Erdogan Says Islam Demands Lower Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Set for Biggest Three-Day Drop Since May: Markets WrapSouth Africa Cases Slow; Quebec Closes Bars, Gyms: Virus UpdateEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveThe lira tumbled to another record low and stocks and bonds nosedived a

  • SenseTime Revives IPO Days After U.S. Investment Blacklist Forced Delay

    Chinese AI giant SenseTime filed revised documents for a Hong Kong IPO and said it still plans to list before the end of the year, after the U.S. government moved to restrict American investors from buying its stock.

  • Oracle will acquire Cerner for about $28.3B

    One of Kansas City's biggest entrepreneurial success stories will start a new chapter sometime next year. Austin-based Oracle announced Monday that it will acquire the North Kansas City company as part of an effort to expand into the health care industry.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Remains under Pressure in Spite of Saturday Support

    A modest rise on Saturday leaves Shiba Inu Coin under pressure, with sub-$0.000030 still in play.

  • China debt woes to weigh on Asia high-yield issues in first half of 2022, bankers say

    China's property sector debt turmoil is set to keep a lid on Asian high-yield corporate bond deals in the first half of next year after a string of defaults by real estate firms left global investors licking their wounds, bankers said. Chinese property developers account for the biggest portion of high-yield, also known as junk bonds, deals in the region. Volume of such issues has been badly dented by concerns over the financial health of Chinese developers, with issuance of high-yield corporate bonds in the Asia-Pacific region falling in 2021 to its lowest in three years.

  • Omicron variant doesn't shake Goldman Sachs' bullish 2022 stock market prediction

    Stocks still look attractive in 2022 despite the threat of the Omicron variant, details Goldman Sachs.

  • JPMorgan partners Siemens to develop blockchain for payments

    JPMorgan Chase has announced it has partnered with Siemens to develop a blockchain system for the company’s payments, in what the two companies have described as a first-of-its-kind application.