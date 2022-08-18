Zero Calorie Chips Market to Exceed US$ 3.77 Bn by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Healthy Snacks and Surge in Millennials – Future Market Insights, Inc.

"Growing Trend of Healthy Snacking Pushing Zero Calorie Chips Sales in the U.S."

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / The global zero-calorie chips market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 3.77 Bn by 2032. Surge in lifestyle diseases, increasing health awareness, rise in millennial population, and rapid shift towards healthy snacks are some of the key factors propelling sales of zero calorie chips.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, August 18, 2022

Millennial snacking culture worldwide is playing a crucial role in driving the global zero calorie chips market. Young consumers, particularly millennials, are at the forefront of the snacking revolution, with one in every four now reporting that they snack 4+ times per day, compared to 10% of Generation X and baby boomers.

Millennials are driving the market with what's hot, tying their interest in snacks to other values like demand for label-friendly and organic ingredients, as well as less-processed foods. They also have a taste for adventure in both food and experiences, so they seek out new and unique products, such as salty snacks from other cultures or with bold, spicy flavors.

Though millennials are ahead of the curve, many of the trends behind snacking transcend generational boundaries, with adult consumers across generations seeking an appropriate diet to help them lose or maintain weight, and increasingly believing that snacking, or smaller meals, is a better approach.

Although there is conflicting evidence about whether eating small meals is truly beneficial for weight management, experts agree that the quality of snacks, such as those containing whole grains, is important. Thus, consumers are shifting their preferences towards healthy snacks like zero calorie chips. This will continue to accelerate growth of the zero calorie chips market.

Consumers today are not substituting convenience for quality, rather they are becoming more mindful snackers, and looking for products that are fresh, healthy, less processed, with simple, natural ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on source, the potato segment is likely to continue dominating the global zero calorie chips market, accounting for around 64.9% of the revenue and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of price range, medium segment is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, holding around 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

By packaging type, the pouches segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

The U.S. zero calorie chips market is likely to grow at 5.9 % CAGR over the forecast period.

Demand for zero calorie chips in the U.K. is slated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2022 and 2032 .

The zero calorie chips market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period.

"The rising demand for healthy and on-the-go snacks are acting as catalysts for escalating growth of zero-calorie chips market. Besides this, social media is also playing a silent role in advocating the adoption of zero-calorie chips through lifestyle bloggers and dieticians." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of global zero-calorie chips market are majorly focusing on research & development in order to develop innovative and unique product offerings. In addition to this, they are also concentrating on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their geographical presence and also to increase the existing production capacity. For instance

• In April 2022, Mondelēz International announced a US$ 1.3 billion deal with Grupo Bimbo to acquire Ricolino, its confectionery business. Ricolino is a growing company that is a market leader in Mexican confectionery.

Key Players:

Popchips

The Kellogg Company

Mission Foods

Tastemorr Snacks

Shearer's Snacks

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Deep River Snacks

Mondelez International

Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Zero-Calorie Chips market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Source (Potato, Tortilla, Tapioca), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C) by Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium) by Packaging (Pouches, Box, Combination Pack) and across seven major regions of the world.

Global Zero Calorie Chips Market by Category

By Source:

Potato

Tapioca

Tortilla

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Price Range:

Economy

Midrange

Premium

By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Box

Combination pack

