Zero Central Florida restaurants shut down last week

No Central Florida restaurants shut down the week of Jan. 21-27, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Complaints and warnings

Volusia County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 38.

Orange County was next with 35, while Brevard had eight, Seminole had 10, Osceola had four and Lake County had five. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.