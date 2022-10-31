Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Concern About Environmental Pollution Driving Sector
Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Emission Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Class, By Price, By Vehicle Drive Type, By Top Speed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report incorporates the study of the global zero emission vehicle market that focuses on the type of electric vehicles and alternative fuels used in different vehicles. Zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) are any vehicle that releases zero, or nearly zero, emissions during operation. It includes plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
These vehicles function on electricity and do not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as their power source. Chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, usage of alternative fuels and electricity in these vehicles lead to zero emissions, making them ecofriendly.
At present, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles, owing to increase in vehicle emission regulations. For instance, in November 2021, General Motors Company's senior Vice President proclaimed to launch 10 electric vehicles in South Korea by 2025 as a part of its strategy to gradually shift away from internal combustion engine cars to zero-emission ones. Hence, advent of zero emission vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world.
Factors such as surge in concern about environmental pollution, stringent government regulation on vehicle emission norms, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient & high-performance vehicles supplement the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. However, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. In addition, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the zero emission vehicle market.
Key Market Segments
By Vehicle Class
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Two Wheelers
By Price
Mid-Priced
Luxury
By Vehicle Type
BEV
PHEV
FCEV
Solar Vehicles
By Vehicle Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
All Wheel Drive
By Top Speed
Less Than 100 MPH
100 to 125 MPH
More Than 125 MPH
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Ampere Vehicles
Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd
BMW AG
BYD Company Limited
Chevrolet Motor Company
Daimler AG
Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Hero Electric
Hyundai Motor Company
Karma Automotive
Kia Corporation
Lucid Group, Inc.
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
NIO
Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.
Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
Rivain
Tata Motors
Tesla Inc.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
WM Motor
Xiaopeng Motors
Sono Motors (Key Innovator)
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (Key Innovator)
Solar Electric Vehicle Company (Key Innovator)
Alke (Key Innovator)
Lightyear (Key Innovator)
