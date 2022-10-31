U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Zero Emission Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Concern About Environmental Pollution Driving Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Emission Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Class, By Price, By Vehicle Drive Type, By Top Speed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report incorporates the study of the global zero emission vehicle market that focuses on the type of electric vehicles and alternative fuels used in different vehicles. Zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) are any vehicle that releases zero, or nearly zero, emissions during operation. It includes plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

These vehicles function on electricity and do not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as their power source. Chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, usage of alternative fuels and electricity in these vehicles lead to zero emissions, making them ecofriendly.

At present, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles, owing to increase in vehicle emission regulations. For instance, in November 2021, General Motors Company's senior Vice President proclaimed to launch 10 electric vehicles in South Korea by 2025 as a part of its strategy to gradually shift away from internal combustion engine cars to zero-emission ones. Hence, advent of zero emission vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world.

Factors such as surge in concern about environmental pollution, stringent government regulation on vehicle emission norms, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient & high-performance vehicles supplement the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. However, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the zero emission vehicle market. In addition, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the zero emission vehicle market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global zero emission vehicle market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall zero emission vehicle market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global zero emission vehicle market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current zero emission vehicle market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Market Segments
By Vehicle Class

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Two Wheelers

By Price

  • Mid-Priced

  • Luxury

By Vehicle Type

  • BEV

  • PHEV

  • FCEV

  • Solar Vehicles

By Vehicle Drive Type

  • Front Wheel Drive

  • Rear Wheel Drive

  • All Wheel Drive

By Top Speed

  • Less Than 100 MPH

  • 100 to 125 MPH

  • More Than 125 MPH

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • Ampere Vehicles

  • Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd

  • BMW AG

  • BYD Company Limited

  • Chevrolet Motor Company

  • Daimler AG

  • Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

  • Ford Motor Company

  • General Motors

  • Hero Electric

  • Hyundai Motor Company

  • Karma Automotive

  • Kia Corporation

  • Lucid Group, Inc.

  • Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

  • NIO

  • Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.

  • Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • Rivain

  • Tata Motors

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Volkswagen AG

  • WM Motor

  • Xiaopeng Motors

  • Sono Motors (Key Innovator)

  • Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (Key Innovator)

  • Solar Electric Vehicle Company (Key Innovator)

  • Alke (Key Innovator)

  • Lightyear (Key Innovator)

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

CHAPTER 5: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE CLASS

CHAPTER 6: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY PRICE

CHAPTER 7: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE DRIVE TYPE

CHAPTER 8: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY TOP SPEED

CHAPTER 9: ZERO EMISSION VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnq63g

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


