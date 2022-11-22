Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market 2023-2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Growth US$ 16580 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.7%

Pune, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) estimated at US$ 9011 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 16580 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

Altura Associates, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International, Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

CertainTeed

Siemens AG

Segmentation by Types: -

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Commercial

Residential

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

2 Market Perspective

3 Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Competitive by Company

4 Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Breakdown Data by Type

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Dynamics

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

