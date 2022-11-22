U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.75
    +14.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,857.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,619.75
    +31.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.90
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +1.38 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    +0.32 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0275
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.23
    -0.89 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0066 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3800
    -0.7160 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,047.06
    -159.83 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.65
    -2.71 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.93
    +49.08 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market 2023-2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Growth US$ 16580 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.7%

Pune, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21712842

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) estimated at US$ 9011 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 16580 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

  • Altura Associates, Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International plc

  • Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

  • Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)

  • Solatube International, Inc.

  • SunPower Corporation

  • Kingspan Group plc

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • General Electric (GE)

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • CertainTeed

  • Siemens AG

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21712842

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Lighting

  • Walls & Roofs

  • HVAC Systems

  • Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Commercial

  • Residential

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

To Understand How COVID-19/ Russia-Ukraine War Influence Impact covered at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/21712842

TOC of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

2 Market Perspective

3 Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Competitive by Company

4 Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Breakdown Data by Type

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Dynamics

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 5600 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21712842

About Absolute Reports: -

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. emerged as a potential savior for Argo AI, the now-defunct startup backed by two of the world’s biggest automakers, before the deal fell apart because of a sputtering economy, concerns about control and flagging faith in fully autonomous driving.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingDisney Shar

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • Apple Supplier TSMC Bags Tesla As New Client For EVF Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) would be Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier of choice for its next-generation Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, Teslarati reported. The famous Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier will supply Tesla chips under 4-nm and 5-nm processes. Tesla could become one of TSMC's largest and most high-profile customers in 2023, marking Tesla's debut as TSMC's first customer in the large-scale EV manufacturing sector. Tesla's next-generation computer, wh

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Airlines push for pilots to fly solo amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that airlines are looking to push for solo piloting in an effort to lower costs.

  • Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures were steady after a volatile run as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook and concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnWest Te

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Volkswagen sees China sales on par with 2021 as lockdown impact lingers - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen expects sales in China to stagnate at about 3.3 million vehicles in 2022, its China chief told Handelsblatt on Tuesday, as it struggles to make up the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages in the first half. The carmaker had previously forecast sales of 3.85 million vehicles this year, on par with 2020, but adjusted its expectations in the middle of the year, Ralf Brandstaetter told the German daily. Volkswagen said in July that monthly production volumes across the group had improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter - but a programme implemented to catch up on the first-half shortfall was not enough to compensate for the losses, Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Stays Within A Buy Zone As Oil Prices Drop?

    Exxon Mobil has gained since beating Q3 earnings and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as oil prices drop?

  • Oil Refiner Valero Rock Solid With Impressive Growth Despite Crude Downturn

    Oil refiner Valero is in a buy zone after strong earnings. Despite downward pressure on oil in recent weeks, the oil stock has held near its buy point.

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. AMX, ORAN and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • Don't Get Into Tesla, Unless You Like Driving With Bears

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have clearly broken their October lows and have made new 52-week lows. The trading volume has increased in the past two months, telling me that traders are voting with their feet and shares are not falling of their own weight, so to speak. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we see a bearish setup.

  • Credit Suisse lays off one-third of China-based investment bankers - sources

    Credit Suisse has laid off about one-third of its China-based investment banking team and nearly half of its research department, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as part of a global restructuring and as its China business slows. Credit Suisse declined to make specific comments on the layoffs in China when contacted by Reuters. Two sources said that more than 20 China-based investment bankers have been notified about the job cuts at Credit Suisse Securities (China), the bank's 51%-owned joint venture.

  • Is The Eagle Ford Shale Play Getting A Second Wind?

    The Eagle Ford shale play is seeing a wave of renewed interest, with dealmaking and M&A activity in the region on the rise

  • 12 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 fastest growing economies in Africa. If you want to see more of the fastest growing economies in Africa, go directly to the 5 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa. Africa’s economy started recovering in 2021 following the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic […]

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.