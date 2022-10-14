U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

Zero-energy Buildings Market Size to Grow by USD 107.34 Bn, HVAC and Controls to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero-energy buildings market size is expected to grow by USD 107.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of sustainable energy is driving the zero-energy buildings market growth. However, factors such as the low conversion efficiency of solar PV may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment

The HVAC and controls segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. HVAC systems consume a large amount of energy in zero-energy buildings. They can also be integrated with other systems, such as domestic hot water (DHW), into buildings. This helps in improving energy efficiency and minimizing energy consumption.

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Scope

The zero-energy buildings market report covers the following areas:

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the zero-energy buildings market, including Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers net-zero building products such as BiHiKu 5 and BiHiKu 6.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers net-zero building products such as the VRV series.

  • General Electric Co - The company offers net-zero building products such as LV5 plus series.

  • Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers net-zero building products through its subsidiary Trend Controls.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers net zero buildings through the OpenBlue Platform.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist zero-energy buildings market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the zero-energy buildings market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the zero-energy buildings market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero-energy buildings market vendors

Related Reports

HVAC Equipment Market in North America Research Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast - 2022-2026: The HVAC equipment market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 10.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Current Transformer Market Growth by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The current transformer market share is expected to increase by USD 219.65 million from 2021 to 2026.

Zero-energy Buildings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 107.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Public and commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 HVAC and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Insulation and glazing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Lighting and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Water heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Canadian Solar Inc.

  • 11.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 11.5 General Electric Co

  • 11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 11.8 Kingspan Group Plc

  • 11.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 SunPower Corp

  • 11.12 Trane Technologies plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-energy-buildings-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-107-34-bn-hvac-and-controls-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301648516.html

SOURCE Technavio

