Zero-energy Buildings Market Size to Grow by USD 107.34 Bn, HVAC and Controls to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero-energy buildings market size is expected to grow by USD 107.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of sustainable energy is driving the zero-energy buildings market growth. However, factors such as the low conversion efficiency of solar PV may challenge the market growth.
Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Product
Geography
Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment
The HVAC and controls segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. HVAC systems consume a large amount of energy in zero-energy buildings. They can also be integrated with other systems, such as domestic hot water (DHW), into buildings. This helps in improving energy efficiency and minimizing energy consumption.
Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Scope
The zero-energy buildings market report covers the following areas:
Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the zero-energy buildings market, including Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers net-zero building products such as BiHiKu 5 and BiHiKu 6.
Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers net-zero building products such as the VRV series.
General Electric Co - The company offers net-zero building products such as LV5 plus series.
Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers net-zero building products through its subsidiary Trend Controls.
Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers net zero buildings through the OpenBlue Platform.
Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist zero-energy buildings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the zero-energy buildings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the zero-energy buildings market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero-energy buildings market vendors
Zero-energy Buildings Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 107.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Public and commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 HVAC and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Insulation and glazing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Lighting and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Water heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Canadian Solar Inc.
11.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
11.5 General Electric Co
11.6 Honeywell International Inc.
11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc
11.8 Kingspan Group Plc
11.9 Schneider Electric SE
11.10 Siemens AG
11.11 SunPower Corp
11.12 Trane Technologies plc
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
