The zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Report. The zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is expected to reach USD 10.

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150824/?utm_source=GNW
22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period 2021-2026

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market during the forecast period:

• Rising concerns over the disposal of brine concentrates into oceans
• Growing urbanization directly drives zero liquid discharge system installation.
• Limited availability of freshwater
• Implementation of stringent environmental regulations across the globe
• Increasing demand for zero liquid discharge systems among the end-users.

ZERO LIQUID DISCHARGE SYSTEMS MARKET OUTLOOK

The global zero liquid discharge systems market was valued at {2}lt;/span>6.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach {2}lt;/span>10.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The impact of COVID-19 in the zero liquid discharge systems industry has been two-fold with the increase in adoption and decrease in supply. Furthermore, a decrease in travel, entertainment spending, and dining out – combined with government inducement programs has freed up cash for customers to spend on water treatment systems, as well as more home improvements. The demand for industrial zero liquid discharge systems is increasing globally.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Zero liquid discharge systems are gaining more traction as it is helpful as wastewater treatment and water management solutions for intricate industrial wastewaters.
• Implementing stringent regulations on industries and power plants regarding discharges in water bodies is the key factor driving zero liquid discharge systems market growth.
• The energy &power industry dominates the zero liquid discharge systems market share. High priority is given to water management as implanting zero liquid discharge systems eradicates the discharge of wastewater.
• Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential markets.

The study considers the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

ZERO LIQUID DISCHARGE SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• System
• Technology
• End User
• Process
• Geography

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The conventional zero liquid discharge system segment is expected to be the leading wastewater management market in 2020 due to its extensive application across several end-use industries in pre-defined stages such as evaporation, filtration, pretreatment, and crystallization.
• Membrane technology has grown due to the advantages it provides in the water and wastewater treatment market. It can connect the sustainability and economic gap amidst possibilities of minimal or no chemical usage, easy accessibility, and environmental friendliness.

Segmentation By System
• Hybrid
• Conventional

Segmentation By Technology
• Thermal Based
• Membrane Based

Segmentation By End-User
• Energy & Power
• Chemicals & Petrochemicals
• Food & Beverages
• Textiles, Pharmaceuticals
• Others

Segmentation By Process
• Pretreatment,
• Filtration/Membrane Filtration
• Evaporation & Crystallization
• Solid/Salt Recovery

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• Asia: China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest growing countries in the APAC zero liquid discharge systems industry. Major developments have taken place owing to the rise in pollution rates in the countries.
• North America: Due to the pandemic, industrial activities witnessed a drop in North America. But the industrial sector in North America is expected to recover and regain its position on a global level. Therefore, the demand for ZLD systems is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.
• Europe: Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted water on human health is consequently driving the adoption of advanced zero liquid discharge systems in the industrial sector of the European markets. Energy-efficient and cost-effective zero liquid discharge systems materials are expected to have a higher demand in the period 2020-2026

Segmentation By Geography

• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Russia
• Middle East & Africa
o GCC
o South Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• The global zero liquid discharge systems industry is highly fragmented with high competition and is led by many local manufacturers catering to customers’ requirements from specific regions. The key companies in the industry are Aquatech International, GEA, H2O, SUEZ, and Veolia.
• Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks.
• Vendors can pursue growth by acquisitions as there are many small vendors in the industry. These small vendors have a presence all over the industry, and thus, acquiring them gives an edge to vendors.
• The essential factors for vendors are to attain technological advances, expand into emerging markets, and revive demand in their domestic markets.

Major Vendors

• Aquatech International
• GEA
• H2O
• SUEZ
• Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

• 3V Green Eagle
• Alfa Laval
• Aquarion
• Austro Water Tech
• ENCON Evaporators
• Evoqua Water Technologies
• IDE Technologies
• Oasys Water
• Petro Sep
• SafBon Water Technology
• Saltworks Technologies
• Gradiant
• Fluence
• SAMCO
• Toshiba
• Condorchem Envitech
• Hydro Air Research
• Lenntech
• Kelvin Water Technologies
• Memsys

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the zero liquid discharge systems market?
2. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market?
3. Who are the key players in the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market?
4. What are the different market segments in the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market?
5. Which region has the largest share in the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market?
6. How will current market trends impact the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) Systems market?
7. Which end-use industries extensively use hybrid zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150824/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


