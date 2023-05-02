Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Is Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

The global zero-touch provisioning market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including rise in need for eliminating manual configuration, increased adoption of cloud services, and rise in adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). By component, the platforms segment held the highest share in 2022, By region, LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2032.

Portland, OR , May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global zero-touch provisioning market generated $3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $9.5 Billion CAGR 12.6% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments Covered Component, Device Type, Complexity, Enterprise Size, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region



Drivers Rise in need for eliminating manual configuration Increased adoption of cloud services Growing incorporation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Opportunities Introduction of 5G networks

Certain technical and organizational issues High costs for implementation

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of zero-touch provisioning solutions as businesses started recognizing the benefits of automation and digital transformation. Scalability, flexibility, and affordability are the key factors that make zero-touch provisioning solutions attractive to businesses.

Also, due to the shift toward remote work, zero-touch provisioning tools became essential for protecting remote devices and networks. In a nutshell, the pandemic increased the demand for user-friendly zero-touch provisioning solutions. Companies were looking for solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and do not require highly specialized technical knowledge.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global zero-touch provisioning market, covering its various segments such as component, device type, complexity, enterprise size, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By component, the platforms segment held the largest share in 2022, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

By device type, the switches segment captured the largest share of nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the IoT devices segment would display the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032. The routers, access points, firewalls, and others segments are also studied in the report.

By network complexity, the complex network architecture segment held the major share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. However, the dynamic network environment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032. The multi-vendor environment segment is also analyzed in the report.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The segments assessed through the study include BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and others.

By region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, and Europe.

The key players of the global zero-touch provisioning market analyzed in the research include ZPE Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arista Networks, Inc., Nokia, Extreme Networks, Google LLC, Red Hat, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Juniper Networks, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

