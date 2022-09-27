Zero Trust Security Market is set to grow By USD 2.87 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Witnessing the Emergence of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled zero trust security market by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero Trust Security Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks, the need to adhere to regulatory requirements, and the increase in regulations for data protection will offer immense growth opportunities. However, budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing countries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this zero trust security market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

To uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in the Zero Trust Security Market: Buy Sample Report Now.

Zero Trust Security Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The zero trust security market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Zero Trust Security Market Size

Zero Trust Security Market Trends

Zero Trust Security Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing need for network security as one of the prime reasons driving the Zero Trust Security Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Zero Trust Security Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist zero trust security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the zero trust security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the zero trust security market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero trust security market vendors

Related Reports:

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%.

Application Platform Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The application platform market share is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%.

Zero Trust Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

10.6 Cloudflare Inc

10.7 Fortinet Inc.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp

10.10 Okta Inc.

10.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

10.12 VMware Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-trust-security-market-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-87-bn-from-2021-to-2026--witnessing-the-emergence-of-akamai-technologies-inc-and-alphabet-inc-as-key-market-contributors---technavio-301633000.html

SOURCE Technavio