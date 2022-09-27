U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9592
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0717
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7910
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,044.89
    -120.05 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Zero Trust Security Market is set to grow By USD 2.87 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Witnessing the Emergence of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled zero trust security market by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero Trust Security Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero Trust Security Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks, the need to adhere to regulatory requirements, and the increase in regulations for data protection will offer immense growth opportunities. However, budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing countries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this zero trust security market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

To uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in the Zero Trust Security Market: Buy Sample Report Now.

Zero Trust Security Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The zero trust security market report covers the following areas:

  • Zero Trust Security Market Size

  • Zero Trust Security Market Trends

  • Zero Trust Security Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing need for network security as one of the prime reasons driving the Zero Trust Security Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Zero Trust Security Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist zero trust security market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the zero trust security market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the zero trust security market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero trust security market vendors

Related Reports:

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%.

Application Platform Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The application platform market share is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%.

Zero Trust Security Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cloudflare Inc

  • 10.7 Fortinet Inc.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp

  • 10.10 Okta Inc.

  • 10.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • 10.12 VMware Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-trust-security-market-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-87-bn-from-2021-to-2026--witnessing-the-emergence-of-akamai-technologies-inc-and-alphabet-inc-as-key-market-contributors---technavio-301633000.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • New Gundam Game Is Basically Just Overwatch With Giant Mechs

    I don’t know much about the Gundam franchise beyond a few memories of the older shows when they aired on Toonami back in the day. Young Zack liked the big mech battles. And in 2022, I still like big mechs. I also like team-based shooters. So lucky me, Gundam Evolution mashes together the famous mechs from the Gundam franchise with gameplay very similar to Blizzard’s popular hero shooter, Overwatch. The end result is a lot of fun, but also a bit unbalanced.

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oracle to Settle SEC Foreign Bribery Charges For the Second Time

    Oracle Corp. agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle allegations it violated antibribery laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard Stock

    The video game company is an acquisition target, but there are a few hurdles its would-be buyer will need to clear.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Wall Street to Pay $1.8 Billion in Fines Over Traders’ Use of Banned Messaging Apps

    Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications.

  • Airfares in Focus as Antitrust Trial on American-JetBlue Alliance Gets Under Way

    The Justice Department says internal company documents show the airlines’ partnership in the Northeast hurts competition, but the carriers say real-world evidence is in their favor.

  • New home sales unexpectedly jump in August

    Sales of newly constructed homes came at seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8% from July's revised pace of 532,000.

  • US Oil-Output Growth to Top Government Forecast, BNEF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is on track to grow oil production faster than the government is forecasting, according to a BloombergNEF analysis.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Stocks Drop for Sixth Session as Rate Woes Persist: Markets WrapThe latest BNEF report estimates daily US oi

  • Lumber Prices Fall Back to Around Their Pre-Covid Levels

    The drop has brought two-by-fours back to what they cost before the pandemic building boom and point to a sharp slowdown in construction.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.