Zero Trust Security Market Worth $60.7 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report "Zero Trust Security Market by Solution Type (Data Security, Endpoint Security, API Security, Security Analytics, and Security Policy Management), Deployment Mode, Authentication Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Zero Trust Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 27.4  billion in 2022 to USD 60.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2022 to 2027. Increased frequency of target-based cyber-attacks are driving the market growth along with growth in regulations for data protection and information security and greater need to reduce business and organizational risks.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Zero Trust Security Market" 
393 – Tables
37 – Figures
311 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2782835

By authentication type, multi-factor authentication segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is becoming the most effective identity verification and authentication method that requires persons and software or machines to present multiple identifiers for identity verification. MFA is a critical part of the zero trust model because even if an attacker is able to compromise a particular component, the challenge of breaching an MFA would still prevent them from gaining access. Persistence and lateral movement attacks can also be mitigated through MFA as successful verification is generally not valid for longer than a single session. Organizations that deal with sensitive payments, as well as user and financial data and information, are bound to adopt MFA solutions according to the PCI DSS guidelines for the payments industry. Furthermore, the rise in demand for enhanced identification and authentication to access sensitive information is a key factor that is projected to encourage the adoption of MFA across industries, such as BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, energy and power, and manufacturing. Key market players operating in the Zero Trust Security Market focus on offering advanced MFA, with the help of vein recognition, thermal image recognition, and hand geometry, further encouraging market growth across countries.

By organization size, SMEs to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The SMEs in various industries are witnessing digital transformations and leveraging cloud computing to reduce complexities, increase mobility, eliminate on-premises infrastructure, and lower operating costs. According to the Data Breach Investigations Report published by Verizon in 2019, 43% of the cyberattacks are targeted at SMEs, mainly hacking and malware attacks. As SMEs are increasingly adopting digitalization, they are being exposed to new security risks. This leads the IT teams in SMEs to invest in incorporating improved digital security measures through the adoption of zero trust security solutions. The SMEs operating in verticals, such as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecom, food and beverage processing, travel and tourism, and education, are implementing zero trust security solutions, driving market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=2782835

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

According to a Cloudflare study involving 1,000 IT and cyber security decision-makers across Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore, awareness of zero-trust security is growing in Asia Pacific, with two-thirds of organizations in the region having already implemented a zero-trust strategy. Among the remaining organizations, 58% stated they would implement a zero-trust strategy in 12 months.

The awareness of security was less in the region, but after the ransomware attacks, such as SamSam and WannaCry, the need for deploying cybersecurity solutions has increased, which in turn, proved to be a major factor in implementing zero trust security. According to the reports of Palo Alto Networks, IoT-connected devices would be vulnerable to cyberattacks in the near future. Zero trust security measures, such as biometrics and voice recognition, are the best solutions for securing IoT-connected devices. The governments in Asia Pacific countries are taking steps toward data security. Countries such as India, Japan, and Singapore have updated and introduced new national cybersecurity policies. With the increase in complex cyberattacks and cyberwars between enterprises and hackers, there is a rise in the need for robust cybersecurity solutions, which would be fulfilled by zero trust security.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=2782835

Key Players:

Major vendors in the global Zero Trust Security Market include Cisco (US), Akamai (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), OKTA (US), IBM (US), ZScaler (US), Citrix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Check Pont (US; Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), RSA (US), Forcepoint (US), Centrify (US), Illumio (US), Sophos (UK), Qnext Corporation (Canada), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cloudflare (US), Google (US), Fortinet (US), Cyxtera Technologies (US), SonicWall (US), Varonis (US), Pulse Secure (US), ON2IT (Netherland).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cybersecurity Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)

Security Information and Event Management Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Information, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: Sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/zero-trust-security-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/zero-trust-security.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-trust-security-market-worth-60-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301572820.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

