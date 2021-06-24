U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.25
    +20.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,938.00
    +179.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,346.75
    +83.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,313.50
    +13.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.00
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -1.07 (-6.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0055 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8290
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,542.57
    -419.87 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    808.71
    -1.48 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.38
    +36.32 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims are expected to resume its descent: 380,000 Americans likely filed

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Zero trust unicorn Illumio closes $225M Series F led by Thoma Bravo

Carly Page
·2 min read

Illumio, a self-styled zero trust unicorn, has closed a $225 million Series F funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation.

The round was led by Thoma Bravo, which recently bought cybersecurity vendor Proofpoint by $12.3 billion, and supported by Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane, and Blue Owl Capital.

The round lands more than two years after Illumio’s Series E funding round in which it raised $65 million, and fueled speculation of an impending IPO. The company’s founder, Andrew Rubin, still isn’t ready to be pressed on whether the company plans to go public, though he told TechCrunch: “If we do our job right, and if we make our customers successful, I'd like to think that would be part of our journey.”

Illumio’s latest funding round is well-timed. Not only does it come amid a huge rise in successful cyberattacks which show that some of the more traditional cybersecurity measures are no longer working, from the SolarWinds hack in early 2020 to the more recent attack on Colonial Pipeline, but it also comes just weeks after President Joe Biden issued an executive order pushing federal agencies to implement significant cybersecurity initiatives, including a zero trust architecture.

“And just a couple of weeks ago, Anne Neuberger [deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity] put out a memo on White House stationary to all of corporate America saying we’re living through a ransomware pandemic, and here’s six things that we’re imploring you to do," Rubin says. "One of them was to segment your network.”

Illumio focuses on protecting data centers and cloud networks through something it calls micro-segmentation, which it claims makes it easier to manage and guard against potential breaches, as well as to contain a breach if one occurs. This zero trust approach to security — a concept centered on the belief that businesses should not automatically trust anything inside or outside its perimeters — has never been more important for organizations, according to Illumio.

“Cyber events are no longer constrained to cyber space,” says Rubin. “That’s why people are finally saying that, after 30 years of relying solely on detection to keep us safe, we cannot rely on it 100% of the time. Zero trust is now becoming the mantra.”

Illumio tells TechCrunch it will use the newly raised funds to make a “huge” investment in its field operations and channel partner network, and to invest in innovation, engineering and its product.

The late-stage startup, which was founded in 2013 and is based in California, says more than 10% of Fortune 100 companies — including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA and Salesforce — now use its technology to protect their data centers, networks and other applications. It saw 100% international growth during the pandemic, and says it's also broadening its customer base across more industries.

The company has raised more now raised more $550 million from investors include Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst and Formation 8.

How startups can go passwordless, thanks to zero trust

