U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.53
    +56.84 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,809.39
    +397.70 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,554.69
    +222.33 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.31
    +30.17 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.33
    -4.88 (-4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.60
    -31.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.86 (-3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    +0.0590 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2992
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7440
    +1.7440 (+1.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,588.42
    +2,190.64 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.33
    +20.77 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.61
    +6.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

ZERO WASTE TRAIN AND PARTICIPATION IN RENOWNED UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT: VIA RAIL UNVEILS ITS FIVE-YEAR SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to be reaching key milestones today in its sustainability journey with the unveiling of its sustainability plan and its participation in the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the United Nations Global Compact.

VIA Rail's promise

In the 21st century, Canadians need a transportation network that seamlessly, efficiently, and sustainably connects their communities, that is why VIA Rail has been transforming passenger rail service through its modernization program and its sustainability and accessibility plans.

The Corporation reviewed in 2020 its policies, practices, and sustainability priorities to inform the development of this robust and future-oriented five-year sustainability plan that will allow VIA Rail to reduce its environmental footprint, enhance its role as a responsible transportation provider and create lasting value for present and future generations.

"Sustainability is fundamentally related to our value of acting today for a better tomorrow," said Cynthia Garneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a priority and the foundation of the future we are all building together. This plan focuses amongst others on climate action, responsible sourcing and waste management and it will be yet another way for VIA Rail to be part of the solution in helping Canada create a more sustainable future for all."

This sustainability plan contributes to Canada's various strategies and objectives and will embed environmental, social and governance performance in all VIA Rail's operations so that it can be future ready and more resilient.

We are aiming to reach various objectives by 2025, including:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% or more by 2030 (compared to 2005);

  • Offering zero-waste trains in the Québec City-Windsor corridor;

  • Training all employees on sustainability;

  • Aligning 80% of community investments with the priorities of this sustainability plan;

  • Reaching 80% integration of the responsible sourcing policy by suppliers.

United Nations Global Compact

This plan was also designed to contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals on which VIA Rail can have the greatest impact. Determined to continue moving forward on this path and reinforcing its commitment towards responsible business practices, VIA Rail recently became the first land transportation company in Canada to join the United Nations Global Compact. It will uphold the compact's universal sustainability principles and contribute to broader societal goals.

We invite you to consult the full sustainability plan here and to watch a special message from our President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Garneau, here.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Twitter @VIA_rail,
Facebook viarailcanada,
Instagram @viarailcanada
VIA: The Blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c1705.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Unleashes Its ‘Next Phase’ of Ukraine War With Mariupol Hospital Bombing

    ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKOA hospital in Mariupol treating wounded Ukrainian soldiers and sheltering families with children was reportedly struck by a “powerful bomb” Tuesday as Russia officially declared the start of its “next phase” of war against Ukraine.Serhiy Taruta, a Ukrainian lawmaker and the former governor of the Donetsk region, announced the blast in a statement on Facebook.“According to my information, there are about 300 people underneath the wreckage, among them children. There were wound

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • Plug Power Inks Deal With Walmart; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Ukraine War Gives U.S. LNG Chance to Shed Fracked-Gas Stigma

    (Bloomberg) -- Deep in Louisiana’s bayou country, 18 maroon canisters discharge clear, odorless methane into the air as hard-hatted engineers patrol wind gauges, solar panels and a laser surveillance system shooting beams at mirrors. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autop

  • Tesla's New Factory in Germany Is Ramping Up Quickly

    Just as investors brace to hear the impact of a three-week pause of production in Shanghai because of governmental restrictions related to COVID-19 on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) view for full-year deliveries, investors in the electric-car maker are getting some good news about one of the company's other factories. Production at Tesla's recently opened factory in Berlin is already ramping up to decent volume. According to German auto news website Automobilwoche (via Electrek), production at Tesla's new Berlin factory has already achieved a weekly rate of 350 Model Y vehicles.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Ford Has the Best Kind of Problem with the Mustang Mach-E

    Automaker faces strong demand for its electric vehicles but supply chain disruptions have a huge impact on production operations.

  • 15 Stocks Enjoy This Same Impressive Bullish Trait As Tesla

    Tesla's profit growth is impressive among the S&P 500. But it's not alone in being on pace to put up some big numbers two years back to back.

  • C-Suite Rides: It’s easy to see why the Ford Maverick is such a hit (PHOTOS)

    It’s not often that a manufacturer introduces a new product and is forced to stop taking orders because it’s so popular.

  • Toyota to invest $383 million in U.S. plants to support 4-cylinder engine production

    The U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor Corp. rose 0.2% in morning trading, after the Japan-based auto maker announced plans to invest $383 million in four of its U.S. production plants, to support the production of four cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles. The investment includes $222 million in Toyota's Huntsville, Ala. plant, to create a new four-cylinder production line; $16 million in the Georgetown, Ky., to expand its four-cylinder engine line; $109 million in t

  • Airplane shows off its dazzling 'wingtip vortices'

    A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plugs into electric power for higher performance, efficiency

    The Grand Cherokee straddles the line between the poles of Jeep’s appeal: rugged capability and refined luxury.

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Ferrari launches 296 GTS convertible hybrid model

    Ferrari unveiled on Tuesday the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model, as the luxury sportscar maker pushes ahead with its electrification strategy. It follows Ferrari's previous three hybrid models that went into full series production -- the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version, called SF90 Spider, in 2020 and last year's 296 GTB. Its top speed exceeds 330 km/h, Ferrari said.

  • Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.

  • Train ticket prices to be slashed in half as Great British Rail Sale launched

    More than one million off-peak rail ticket prices will be cut by up to a half in online sale.

  • Air Canada's One-Day Passenger Load Exceeds 100,000 After 2 Years

    For the first time since early in the pandemic, Air Canada (TSX: AC) (OTC: ACDVF) has flown more than 100,000 customers in a single day, reported the company, with passenger loads continuing to recover with customers returning to travel. The last time Air Canada carried over 100,000 passengers in a single day was March 13, 2020. During the pandemic, passenger loads dropped as low as 2,175 on April 23, 2020, when worldwide air traffic halted. Before the pandemic, Air Canada transported over 150,0

  • Is Chesapeake (CHK) a Worthy Investment?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in three of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Australia Begins Long Road to Retraining Thousands of Coal Workers for Clean Energy Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’The sudden speed of the shift to clean power is forcing Australia, a global champion of coal and gas, to confront one of the energy industry's biggest challenges — ho