ZeroAvia & Otto Aviation Partner to Deliver First New Airframe Design with Hydrogen-Electric Engine Option

·5 min read

Leading zero-emission aviation pioneer ZeroAvia to optimize fuel cell-powered electric propulsion systems for Otto's novel aircraft design

HOLLISTER, Calif. and KEMBLE, England, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroAvia, the leader in hydrogen-electric solutions for aviation, today announced a collaboration with Otto Aviation, LLC, to develop a hydrogen-electric powertrain to power Otto's Celera aircraft.

ZeroAvia and Otto Aviation will collaborate on the first new airframe design with hydrogen-electric engine option.
ZeroAvia and Otto Aviation will collaborate on the first new airframe design with hydrogen-electric engine option.

Under the agreement, Otto and ZeroAvia will work to integrate ZeroAvia's ZA600 zero-emission engines to Otto's revolutionary Celera aircraft. The collaboration has the potential to make the Celera the first new airframe design to leverage zero-emission propulsion in its launch models.

The Celera is a highly innovative new model of transcontinental aircraft, scalable to 19 passengers, that significantly improves the efficiency of flight and reduces the operational costs of flying as a result. This combination significantly expands the opportunities for private air transportation.

Otto's advanced aircraft design offers exceptionally low drag across the entire aircraft. The design of the Celera fuselage, empennage and wings take advantage of laminar flow. Laminar flow is the minimum drag solution for aircraft surfaces and features smooth layers of airflow with little to no mixing of adjacent layers. When coupled with highly fuel-efficient propulsion systems, the Celera will significantly reduce operating costs and increase range relative to comparable aircraft, while creating optimal passenger comfort and cargo capacity.

When powered by ZeroAvia's powertrain, the Celera will offer long range zero-emission flights, while further reducing operating costs, thanks to reduced maintenance costs and falling hydrogen-fuel prices. The Celera design is highly conducive to accommodate large volumes of hydrogen within the fuselage that will enable 1,000 nautical miles of range - all with zero climate impact from carbon and non-carbon emissions (like NOx, SOx and particulates). With non-carbon emissions from relatively inefficient, high temperature combustion contributing over half of the total climate impact of aviation, long range hydrogen-electric aircraft such as Celera will play an important role in eliminating all climate impacts of aviation.

Announcing the partnership today, William Otto, CEO of Otto Aviation, said: "ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric powertrain helps us to realize the commitment Otto has made to lower operating costs and climate impact for operators. Otto is looking to provide the most efficient aircraft in all senses of the word: minimizing maintenance and operating costs and reducing emissions."

Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia, Founder & CEO, said: "The majority of our commercial deals to date have focused on retrofit and line-fit for existing airframes, which is essential to deliver zero-emission flight to market as quickly as possible. However, efficiency gains from new airframe design can expand the impact of zero-emission aviation. We are pleased to collaborate with innovators, like Otto Aviation, bringing cutting-edge clean sheet designs to market as we can optimize the hydrogen-electric propulsion system for those designs."

ZeroAvia's mission is to deliver hydrogen-electric engines into every aircraft, having identified the technology as the most practical, economical, and furthest reaching solution for reducing aviation's climate change and clean air impacts. Hydrogen-electric engines use hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which is then used to power electric motors to turn the aircraft's propellers, with the only byproduct being water.

The development of this 600kW powertrain is part of Project HyFlyer II and will deliver a fully certified powertrain for aircraft of up to 19-seats by 2024. HyFlyer II is supported by the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS), Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), and Innovate UK through the ATI Programme. After having flown multiple 6-seat R&D prototypes, ZeroAvia is preparing its first 19-seat prototype for its inaugural flight in the coming weeks. The company is also retrofitting a second Dornier-228 testbed in Hollister, California, to conduct further flight testing.

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions to address a variety of markets, initially targeting a 300-mile range in 10-20 seat aircraft by 2024, and up to 1000-mile range in 40-80 seat aircraft by 2026. Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for its two-prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, secured a number of key partnerships with major aircraft OEMs and major global airlines, and is on track for commercial operations in 2024. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com, follow @ZeroAvia on TwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

About Otto Aviation 

Otto Aviation is ushering in a new era in private aviation by using its advanced laminar flow technology and design to significantly reduce the cost structure and environmental impact of private flight. The groundbreaking Celera aircraft, a flight-tested full-scale aircraft, has already delivered fuel and emission reductions of 80% less than comparable aircraft. The Celera's clean sheet design achieved this breakthrough in drag reduction by maximizing laminar flow across the airframe and control surfaces. These breakthroughs in aerodynamic efficiency make the cost and convenience of private aviation more accessible to both business and leisure travelers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.ottoaviation.com

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroAvia)
(PRNewsfoto/ZeroAvia)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeroavia--otto-aviation-partner-to-deliver-first-new-airframe-design-with-hydrogen-electric-engine-option-301568207.html

SOURCE ZeroAvia

