ZeroBounce Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Time

For the third year in a row, ZeroBounce has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. The email validation and deliverability platform made it to the top tier of the coveted list.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Inc. magazine spotlights the most successful independent small businesses in America. First honored in 2019, ZeroBounce makes the list for the third consecutive time, taking no. 487.

"It's so motivating to be named to the Inc. 5000 again. We're grateful and elated," ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase says. "Email remains a vital communication channel. However, with data decaying faster, restoring email hygiene is critical to marketing and sales. We've been able to do even more for our customers by releasing several email testing and deliverability tools," Tanase adds.

In the past year, ZeroBounce added a powerful stack of tools to its email verification platform. The company released an email server tester, an inbox placement tester and a blacklist monitoring tool. Furthermore, ZeroBounce launched Activity Data, which identifies email users whose last known activity was up to one year prior. The tool improves segmentation, targeting and engagement.

"Our customers' success is our priority. We look forward to providing them with innovative ways to achieve their email goals," ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase concludes.

The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Visit www.inc.com/inc5000 to see the results of the Inc. 5000. ZeroBounce will also appear in the September issue of Inc., hitting newsstands on August 20.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform. The service removes email typos, nonexistent and abusive email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses.

With its suite of tools, ZeroBounce supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure, ensuring the highest levels of customer data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 8 billion emails and serves 125,00+ businesses in 190+ countries. Its email validation service has a guaranteed accuracy of 98%.

In 2019, ZeroBounce made the Inc. 5000 list for the first time, taking no. 851. One year later, it rose to no. 40 on the list. In 2021, ZeroBounce was number 9 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

