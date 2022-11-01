U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.00
    +38.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,980.00
    +205.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,590.50
    +143.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.00
    +20.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +1.69 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.30
    +16.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.85 (+4.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    +0.0059 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.82
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0094 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0860
    -1.6280 (-1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,535.76
    -173.14 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.82
    +2.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.03
    +97.50 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

ZeroBounce Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Zerobounce
·3 min read

ZeroBounce Inc. Power Partner Award

ZeroBounce Inc. Power Partner Award
ZeroBounce Inc. Power Partner Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce was named to the inaugural Power Partner Awards, Inc. magazine announced today. The roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth.

Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. Business Media selected only 252 firms around the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list honors companies in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leaders navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"It's a privilege for ZeroBounce to be a power partner to more than 200,000 companies around the globe," says ZeroBounce Founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "Our email optimization tools ensure the quality of their email data, allow them to reach their customers' inboxes, and hit revenue goals. This award recognizes our team's hard work, passion, and the contribution we bring to our partners' success."

ZeroBounce is just about to relaunch its platform, adding more speed and accuracy to its email validation service and a more intuitive user experience. Furthermore, the company will soon launch an email list evaluator, allowing users to get a glimpse into their email list health based on a quick sampling.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Inc. partnered with social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email verification and deliverability platform helping 200,000+ customers land more emails in the inbox.

The software removes email typos, nonexistent and abuse email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure. It is GDPR and SOC 2 Type 2-compliant and ensures the highest levels of data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 13 billion emails. Some of the companies it serves are Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn, and Sephora.

In 2022, ZeroBounce founded Email Day (April 23), now an international holiday honoring email inventor Ray Tomlinson.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

Contact Information:
Corina Leslie
PR Manager
support@zerobounce.net
+1-888-500-9521

Related Images






Image 1: ZeroBounce Inc. Power Partner Award



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • BP hit with windfall tax as profit more than doubles to $8.2bn

    BP’s profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn), even as it paid the Government’s windfall tax for the first time.

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Acco

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • Zebra Technologies Misses Third-Quarter Targets; ZBRA Stock Tanks

    Zebra Technologies on Tuesday missed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. ZBRA stock fell on the news.

  • Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Repo

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • Are older workers getting ‘quiet-fired?’

    Here's a strange paradox: Managers give older workers lower performance ratings even though longer tenures lead to better results.

  • Coinbase Files to Support Ripple Against SEC Case

    Coinbase joins a trade group and other groups in arguing the SEC's case threatens the broader industry.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit as Oil Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest earnings as a listed company thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices, though its refined fuels and chemicals business was hit by the global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App

  • Wells Fargo says SEC is examining its hiring practices

    In its quarterly report filed with the SEC, the fourth-largest U.S. bank said both agencies "have undertaken formal or informal inquiries or investigations regarding the company's hiring practices related to diversity." The halt came after The New York Times said the policy had led some employees at the San Francisco-based bank to conduct "fake" interviews for jobs that had already been filled. The SEC can pursue civil cases, while the Justice Department has criminal enforcement power.

  • More Investors Looking at HSAs as a Way to Save for Retirement

    U.S. companies have come to embrace health savings as a benefit for employees in recent years. "The reason HSAs are so popular and powerful is that they have a triple tax benefit; you get a tax deduction for putting money in, it grows tax-free and comes out tax-free if used for medical expenses," said Childfree Wealth founder Jay Zigmont. The primary challenge is that you must be in a high-deductible healthcare plan (HDHP) to qualify for an HSA.

  • Saudi Arabia Courts Australian Miners for $170 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is seeking investment from Australian miners to support its $170-billion plan to build a mining industry and diversify its oil-dependent economy this decade. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesChina Markets Rally