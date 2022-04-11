Zerocap backing Australian racer Dylan Young

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset investment specialist Zerocap is delighted to sponsor and partner with dynamic Australian race car driver Dylan Young, as Dylan pursues his motor racing career in Europe this year and Zerocap builds it position as a leading investment firm for digital assets.

Like Zerocap, Dylan brings a strong heritage of high performance and focus to his chosen field as he stands on the cusp of a breakout season and a potential Le Mans endurance career, having performed strongly last year in the regional Formula 3 racing series in Europe.

Zerocap recently worked with ANZ Bank to deliver Australia's first bank backed stablecoin. Zerocap is a market leader in the Crypto, Digital Asset and Web 3.0 advisory space, having also recently launched its Smart Beta Bitcoin investment straetgy and passed the $1 billion mark in trading and investing digital assets for Zerocap clients.

Ryan McCall, CEO & Co-founder of Zerocap said,"Dylan Young is one of only a handful of Australian racing drivers who has recently been competing internationally on the single seater pathway towards F1. He has relished the challenge of going up against the world's best and is on an exciting trajectory, much like Zerocap. Importantly, he is a great person that we feel a strong alignment with. The sponsorship shows our continued support for local talent. We wish Dylan every success in the coming season!"

Dylan Young said, "I'm absolutely stoked to team up with Zerocap for my 2022 season. Digital asset brands and crypto are the talk of the town globally right now and so joining forces with an innovative brand like Zerocap is the perfect way to propel both my career but also open the minds of those in the motorsport world to how exciting this space is. Racing is tech hungry and so are the fans and investors around it so we're looking forward to marrying this up with Zerocap's left field and epic offerings with all their possibilities and potential. Now it's time to get stuck into it all and get ready for a big year on and off the track!"



Dylan has been snapped up again by prominent French team Graff Racing for 2022 after his impressive display with the squad in the 2021 Ultimate Cup Series where he secured six podiums. He will return to pilot one of their Formula 3 Regional cars during 2022 as the team starts focusing on preparing him for their Le Mans program from 2023 onwards.

About Zerocap

Zerocap's mantra is zero friction, borderless finance. Zerocap is Australia's leading full-service crypto platform, providing tailored investment products and secure custody to a global client base of wholesale investors, institutions, HNWs and family offices.

Zerocap creates bespoke solutions for investors to build and diversify their investment portfolio with digital assets, through a range of regulated and direct exposure products across the volatility spectrum to fit with their desired levels of investment and risk.

Zerocap's people bring a deep understanding of digital asset technology, trading, and portfolio optimisation, having processed a billion dollars of digital assets for private investors, family offices and institutions. Zerocap has assembled a team of blockchain experts, institutional portfolio managers and advisers, and experienced traders; backed by strong regulatory, compliance, security and reporting functions.

Zerocap provides market leading institutional grade custody and storage facilities backed by insurance policies for all of its investors, utilising best-in-class technology such as MPC cryptography and hardware isolation. www.zerocap.com

