ZeroFox Partners with Cyware to Deliver Integrated Threat Intelligence and Alert Enrichment

ZeroFox, Inc.
·4 min read
  • ZeroFox’s and Cyware’s collective customers will benefit from the integration of ZeroFox’s threat intelligence feed and Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Center platform

  • Cyware-ZeroFox partnership elevates cybersecurity ecosystem with enhanced level of threat intelligence capabilities

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox, a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced it has partnered with Cyware, the leading provider of the next-generation SOC (NG-SOC) Cyber Fusion Center platform to collectively deliver enhanced threat intelligence capabilities. Today’s news comes as both companies participate at The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) 2022 Americas Spring Summit taking place today through March 30 in Orlando, Fla.

The Cyware-ZeroFox partnership features ZeroFox’s comprehensive threat intelligence feed that is integrated into two Cyware’s Fusion Center platform modules sequentially. Initially, the intelligence is consumed by Cyware’s Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) and enriched, after which it is pushed into Cyware Orchestrate, the company’s vendor-agnostic orchestration engine for further enrichment and focused threat response based on ZeroFox intelligence. Through this collaboration, Cyware and ZeroFox’s enterprise customers will benefit from through last-mile delivery of enhanced and deeply enriched threat intelligence feed while bolstering the quality of threat data aggregation, sharing, and collaboration.

Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Center platform enables cybersecurity teams to connect the dots within the SecOps and threat intelligence functions, delivering unparalleled orchestration and automated threat response capabilities to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats affecting enterprises in real-time. ZeroFox’s integration with Cyware will also enable delivery of orchestrated threat feeds from social media platforms to Cyware’s Fusion Center platform enabling contextualized threat detection and investigation security workflows. The integration will enable next-level threat response through orchestration of ZeroFox’s alerts directly into Cyware’s vendor-agnostic Cyber Fusion Center platform or any incident response platform of choice for automated threat triaging, analysis, and escalation.

“Every cybersecurity solution is only as good as the quality, breadth and depth of the threat intelligence data it has access to, which is why partnerships like this ZeroFox-Cyware collaboration are critical to continually elevating our intelligence capabilities across the ecosystem as a whole,” said Brian Costello, ZeroFox’s Head of Channel. “Both our organizations have deep roots in the financial services sector, so we are delighted to partner with Cyware. Our collective customers in that sector, as well as many others, will experience an enhanced level of threat intelligence capabilities as a result of this important platform integration.”

“This new partnership will bring immense benefit to the entire industry through the operationalization of actionable and high-confidence threat intelligence and its last mile delivery to security teams”, said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. “The combination of Cyware’s fusion center orchestration capabilities with ZeroFox’s comprehensive threat intelligence feeds will provide high threat visibility to security teams while enabling them to automate threat response actioning through automated next-gen SOC (NG-SOC/ ASOC) capabilities.”

ZeroFox and Cyware executives are available for meetings at FS-ISAC, as well as hosting a happy hour on Tuesday, March 29th at II Mulino Courtyard, Swan Hotel. Register for the event here. To request a meeting with ZeroFox at FS-ISAC, contact zerofox@skyya.com. To request a meeting with Cyware at FS-ISAC, contact sales@cyware.com.

About ZeroFox
ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About Cyware
Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the Cyber Fusion Center Platform, the next-generation SOC (NG-SOC), for its customers orchestrating the entire post-detection SecOps with automated SOC (ASOC) capabilities. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/

Contacts:
Malory Van Guilder
Skyya PR for ZeroFox
malory@skyya.com

Investor Relations
Marc P. Griffin, ICR
Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

Douglas De Orchis
fama PR for Cyware
Cyware@famapr.com



