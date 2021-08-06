U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.68
    +7.58 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,212.35
    +148.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,828.97
    -66.15 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.80
    +11.79 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    -0.52 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0750 (+6.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2420
    +0.4890 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,948.93
    +2,560.68 (+6.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.42
    +57.77 (+5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

zeroheight raises $10M round led by Tribe Capital to scale DesignOps for UX teams

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

High-quality UX for websites and apps is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have if a company is to succeed. But scaling the impact of UX teams is not simple, and in recent years teams have turned to what’s know as DesignOps platforms to help them.

Now, a new startup hopes to become a key DesignOps platform for UX teams, and has raised money to help it, in turn, scale-up.

Zeroheight has now raised a $10 million Series A funding round led by Tribe Capital, with participation from Adobe, Y Combinator, FundersClub and Expa, as well as angel investors including Tom Preston-Werner (co-founder of GitHub), Bradley Horowitz (VP Product at Google), Irene Au (built and ran UX design for Google) and Nick Caldwell (VP Engineering at Twitter).

London-based zeroheight will now expand to the San Francisco/Bay Area, and grow the team across the board. Its focus so far has been on UX documentation, but it will now also explore other areas such as closing the gap between design and development.

Co-founder Jerome de Lafargue said: “zeroheight does for UX what DevOps platforms like GitHub do for building and shipping code, providing a central place to document and manage UX components, coupled with design APIs that allow teams to skip the design hand-off stage entirely and speed up the UX delivery process.”

He said the company addresses the scaling problem for UX teams: “Problems have emerged because UX teams have grown dramatically in the past few years, because UX is now so important for most companies to just compete. And so because of this you now need centralization, you need components that are reusable so that teams can be efficient and not lose quality as it keeps shipping.”

Zeroheight counts several Fortune 500 companies like Adobe and United Airlines as customers among its 1,300+ customer base.

Clubhouse UX teardown: A closer look at homepage curation, follow hooks and other features

Recommended Stories

  • How Square Can Supercharge Buy Now, Pay Later

    Square (NYSE: SQ) is jumping into the buy now, pay later trend with the acquisition of Afterpay (ASX: APT), the world leader for that payment service. Combining the two companies will enable Square to capitalize on the growing trend and supercharge Afterpay's growth in the U.S., U.K., and other countries it operates in. Square comes to the table with 70 million Cash App users that it plans to introduce to Afterpay.

  • 10 Best Cash App Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cash app stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cash App Stocks to Invest In. The COVID-19 pandemic has marked a pivotal moment in the payments industry as it has played a significant role […]

  • Duolingo app no longer available on some Chinese app stores

    Duolingo Inc said late on Thursday it was aware that its popular Duolingo language learning app was no longer available for download on some app stores in China. Its removal from the Chinese app stores comes after Beijing last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit and barred foreign investment in the sector, dealing a blow to the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry. Duolingo could not be downloaded on Android app stores operated by companies such as Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings as of Friday.

  • Number pinged by NHS Covid-19 app falls significantly

    The fall is based on data gathered before changes to the app which mean it will notify fewer contacts.

  • Inside the War on Apple and Google App Stores

    Match Group, the online dating company that recently spun off from Barry Diller’s IAC, generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year. Its biggest single expense? The 30% app store “tax” charged by Apple for purchases in Match’s apps, which include Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid — fees the company claims are on an annual run rate […]

  • Microsoft is merging its OneNote apps for Windows

    Microsoft is rolling out a series of updates for its OneNote apps on Windows with the intention of creating a single user experience.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Mortgage rates hit new 6-month low as refinance fee ends, delta variant rages

    Rates are at or near all-time lows this week, a widely followed survey says.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Why some student-loan balances grow — even if you’re making diligent payments

    This week's Extra Credit column looks at one unforgiving feature of student debt: 'I forgave myself for not understanding how the interest was going to compound and affect me.'

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • ‘Who knows if I’ll live until retirement?’ I have $10,000 in credit-card debt and $4,000 in student loans. Should I tap my 401(k)?

    You need to look at how you got into $10,000 credit-card debt, ask yourself some tough questions, and figure out a plan with your second wife — congratulations, by the way — on how to get out of it. If you were to withdraw that $24,000 early from your 401(k) before age 59½, you would be charged income taxes on the withdrawal in addition to a 10% early withdrawal penalty. The amount you withdraw will be added to your 2021 income tax return.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • Insurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks

    Liability insurers on both sides of the Atlantic are scaling back the cover they offer companies ahead of an expected wave of discrimination claims as employers call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced home working. There have been around 2,950 COVID-19-related employment lawsuits in the United States since the start of the pandemic, ranging from disputes over remote working to workplace safety and discrimination, law firm Fisher Phillips says. Now industry sources say companies are starting to trigger policies which protect them against the cost of defending discrimination lawsuits and compensation awards, so-called employment practices liability insurance (EPLI).

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan. In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.