ZeroOne eCommerce Welcomes Keysender Team, Partners & Customers

ZeroOne eCommerce
·2 min read

Leaders in the Order Management for Digital Products Space Join Forces

ZeroOne + Keysender

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroOne eCommerce, a leader in order management for digital products, has acquired Keysender, the leading provider in automated digital goods distribution. Details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The official acquisition date was the 6th of September, 2021.

Keysender operates out of Poznan, Poland, and is a leader in digital product distribution technology, fulfilling orders for digital products on leading marketplaces around the world. Together with ZeroOne, they will provide several hundred thousand fulfillments a month and growing. "Today marks a significant moment for Keysender's customers. Becoming a part of the ZeroOne team will further expand our global possibilities and help our customers more than ever," says Łukasz Wicenciak, who will become Head of Product at ZeroOne.

ZeroOne eCommerce's order management platform allows sellers of digital goods to grow their business through listing on multiple marketplaces and e-commerce systems, while providing fulfillment, fraud protection and analytics. "ZeroOne eCommerce provides a platform that works seamlessly with e-commerce systems (Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, etc), as well as major global marketplaces (eBay, Mercado Libre, Allegro.com, etc.) to help sellers of digital goods scale without the frustration and error-prone manual labor.

"Digital Products are the fastest-growing category in the world," says Chris Brunelli, CEO of ZeroOne eCommerce, "The combined generational shift of product use, recent changes to app marketplaces, and global opportunity point towards a robust future for sellers of digital products. Today, most Order Management solutions for sellers are geared for physical goods, but the needs for digital product sellers is very different."

"With this acquisition, the ZeroOne family grows its team, digital goods expertise, customer operations and ability to execute across eight time zones and five languages. The structure," Chris continues, "will not change significantly from prior day-to-day operations. Over time, we are excited to introduce additional features and integrations that help ZeroOne and Keysender customers' businesses grow quickly while leaving fraud, automation and marketplace connectivity to ZeroOne."

Keysender customers can reach out directly if there any questions or concerns support@zeroooneecommerce.com

Additional information can be found at https://zerooneecommerce.com/ and https://www.keysender.com/

