U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,559.67
    +13.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,400.80
    -4.44 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,389.09
    +43.09 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.58
    +1.84 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.75
    +0.55 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0140 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2260
    -0.4560 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,881.17
    -757.92 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.76
    -13.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.90
    +55.12 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

ZeroPoint DC hyperscale data center to support ecosystem of cognitive technologies

·5 min read

Half-billion-dollar venture offers global tech giants end-to-end gateway to KSA and GCC

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOM Tech & Digital Company – on the back of announcing two products at LEAP has unveiled the range of services it will offer at the half-billion-dollar data center, 'ZeroPoint DC', in partnership with digital infrastructure developer Ezdihar Advanced Company for Information Technology ("EzdiTek").

ZeroPoint DC: Hyperscale data center

The ZeroPoint DC suite of services includes co-location, allowing organizations to rent out fully built data center space and power, with the option to eventually build and operate their own data centers (subject to NEOM's guidelines). Facility management, daily data center operation, fit-out and smart/remote hands services will also be offered to customers. ZeroPoint DC is also nearing completion of a cognitive digital platform for customers to browse, compare, select, provision and monitor multi-cloud services while providing comprehensive financial analyses.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship technology event, newly appointed ZeroPoint DC CEO Fabio Fontana said: "The region's first next-generation hyperscale data center will be instrumental in powering M3LD, NEOM Tech & Digital Company's groundbreaking, five-layer data-consent management platform, and XVRS, our own take on the metaverse. ZeroPoint DC will support these unique cognitive solutions, and others that follow in their footsteps, by providing fast, effective, high-capacity connectivity, computing power and data storage."

ZeroPoint DC is strategically placed to serve the Middle East (including the Levant), Africa and Eastern Europe, and aims to be operational in the first half of 2022. It is the first step in a planned Cognitive Connectivity Hub strategy that will offer global technology giants and cloud, networking and internet providers an end-to-end gateway to NEOM, Saudi Arabia and broader GCC markets.

Sultan Fawaz AlHokair, CEO of Ezdihar Holding, EzdiTek's parent company, said: "We are proud to be part of such a bold partnership that reflects a shared belief that data is the key to unleashing sustainable human potential. This venture, enabling us to push boundaries in the innovation of digital infrastructure, will be vital to our goal of contributing to the realization of the Vision 2030 technology ambitions."

Joseph Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech & Digital Company, said: "ZeroPoint DC is crucial to our ability to offer our partners unparalleled access to cutting-edge network capabilities across the region and beyond. The hyperscale data center will drive wider network opportunities and future partnerships and is a testament to the innovation at the heart of NEOM."

ZeroPoint DC will support three data centers with a capacity of 36MW and significant room for further expansion. At the nexus of terrestrial and sub-sea cable connections, the plan is to enable direct access to multiple cables, providing rapid, highly secure and carrier-neutral connectivity, in addition to a progressive regulatory framework and access to 100% sustainable energy.

ZeroPoint DC earlier announced multinational cloud infrastructure developer, Oracle, as its first tenant. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will provide customers across Saudi Arabia the capacity to develop high-performance autonomous services, integrated security and serverless computing power.

The hyperscale data center joint venture is part of a substantial investment by NEOM Tech & Digital Company – amounting to nearly US$ 1 billion this year alone – in AI-driven products and hyperconnected, autonomous solutions that will provide competitive advantage and enable the next generation of cognitive enterprises and cities.

About NEOM Tech & Digital Company

NEOM Tech & Digital Company was founded in 2021 as the first subsidiary to be established out of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by technology. It was created to power the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies and, in partnership with global industry leaders, it aims to co-invent the future of living.

To learn more, visit cognitive.neom.com

For further information, visit: https://www.neom.com/en-us/sectors/technology-and-digital

About EzdiTek

EzdiTek is part of Ezdihar Holding. EzdiTek's mission is to pioneer reliable Digital Infrastructure Services to enable innovative and highly demanding digital services and have an active role in the realization of the Vision 2030 Digitization Mission within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Data Center Services are the cornerstone of EzdiTek's Digital Infrastructure vision.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity – all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738107/NEOM_Tech_ZeroPoint.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeropoint-dc-hyperscale-data-center-to-support-ecosystem-of-cognitive-technologies-301472989.html

SOURCE NEOM Tech & Digital Company

Recommended Stories

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

    After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • AbbVie Earnings Slightly Beat Estimates. Here Are the Numbers That Matter.

    AbbVie reported fourth-quarter earnings that were roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, and its 2022 earnings guidance surpassed analyst projections.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Google Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Enterprise Products Partners conference call. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after Alphabet earnings, private payrolls disappointment

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose while the Dow dipped.

  • Block Falls After PayPal’s Earnings Disappointment. This Analyst Likes the Stock.

    Shares of Block,  formerly known as Square, were sinking on Wednesday after online payments competitor PayPal posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. Analyst Tien-tsin Huang moved to an Overweight rating from Not Rated, citing optimism over the company’s gross profits and valuation this year. Huang set a $200 price target on the shares.

  • Did The Smart Money Play Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Correctly?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]