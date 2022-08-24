U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

ZeroSum August 2022 Market First Report: New Vehicle Inventory May Be Rising. What's Next?

·2 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZeroSum Market First Report is the automotive industry's first source to predict month-end vehicle movement, providing vital supply and demand trend data to automotive marketers and dealers. ZeroSum uses predictive modeling to accurately estimate new vehicle inventory, pricing trends, and market share.

ZeroSum New Vehicle Market First Report data
ZeroSum New Vehicle Market First Report data

According to ZeroSum data, new vehicle inventory is expected to rise 2.87% by the end of August while used vehicle inventory could fall 3.48%. At the same time, average new vehicle prices rose 0.10% to $48,429 and used vehicle prices increased 0.53% to $34,242.

Data from The Federal Reserve shows that United States car production hit a two-year high in July, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Although it is expected that the chip shortage will improve over the remainder of 2022, not all automakers are optimistic about their year-end performance. BMW has lowered its production forecast for the second half of the year, citing volatile chip and European energy supplies and warned it may not meet earnings targets. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz also reported limitations in vehicle availability but is anticipating much higher 2022 revenues than previously predicted.

ZeroSum's Take: What You Need to Know

New vehicle inventory is expected to rise to 1,068,688 by the end of the month which would be a significant shift from July when inventory declined. When more new cars are available, ZeroSum expects used car prices to come back down.

Here are your key takeaways: 

  1. Continue marketing used vehicles. The average used car price rose to $34,242 in August. Sell as many used cars as possible while prices remain high.

  2. Closely monitor pricing trends. By the end of the month, new vehicle inventory could be up almost 3%. Rising new vehicle inventory to cause used car price drops in the coming months and require you to adjust your pricing strategy accordingly.

  3. Continue acquiring EVs. EV registrations are up while inventory is down. Prepare for EV demand by increasing your available stock of electric and hybrid cars.

To read the entire report and view supplemental charts, visit our website: https://www.zerosum.ai/blog/zerosum-market-first-report-2022-8

About ZeroSum

ZeroSum is a leader in software, marketing, and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MarketAI, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real time. For more information, visit www.zerosum.ai.

For media inquiries or real-time data requests, please contact ldagg@zerosum.ai.

