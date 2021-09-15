U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Zest AI Wins 2021 Finovate Award for Best Use of AI/ML

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zest AI, the leader in software for AI-driven underwriting, today won the 2021 Finovate Award for Best Use of AI/ML. The award goes to the bank, financial institution, or fintech that uses artificial intelligence/machine-learning technology to the greatest effect, creating new capabilities that are only possible through AI/ML. The Finovate Awards were created to recognize excellence in innovation within the broader fintech community.

Zest AI makes the power of machine learning safe to use in credit underwriting. (PRNewsfoto/Zest AI)
Zest AI makes the power of machine learning safe to use in credit underwriting. (PRNewsfoto/Zest AI)

"It's great to be recognized by the panel of Finovate judges as Best Use of AI/ML in finance," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "Our mission since day one has been to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone. The best way to do that is by helping banks, and credit unions of all sizes adopt AI-driven risk models, make better decisions, and say yes to more people. This award validates all the hard work Zestians have put in to build the best AI lending solution."

A growing number of banks and credit unions are turning to Zest software to make better underwriting decisions. Zest-built underwriting models break the limitations of legacy credit scores to identify more good borrowers. As a result, lenders using Zest-built models have seen 15% to 20% increases in approval rates with triple the automation and more inclusion.

Zest customers have delivered nearly 7 million AI-powered scores to date across more than $120 billion in portfolios. As a result, lenders with Zest have saved more than $1 billion in profit from reduced credit losses.

About Zest AI
Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is based in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog.

