U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.00
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,186.00
    +128.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,125.75
    +39.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.40
    +20.10 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.94
    +1.80 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.34 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -3.01 (-13.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0730
    +0.3330 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,253.79
    +1,079.54 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.77
    +78.38 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.23
    +27.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Zesty Paws to Be Acquired by H&H Group

·4 min read

Best-Selling Pet Supplement Brand to Strengthen H&H Group's Growing Pet Nutrition & Care Division

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws, the #1 best-selling multi-condition pet supplement brand in the U.S., today announced the company has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Health & Happiness (H&H) Group International Holdings Ltd. The acquisition, which signals the Group's continued expansion into pet health and wellness, is subject to customary closing conditions and is a full (100%) acquisition of the privately-owned Zesty Paws business. Zesty Paws will benefit from H&H's expertise and resources to further drive the brand's growth while being able to operate independently.

Zesty Paws to Be Acquired by H&amp;H Group
Zesty Paws to Be Acquired by H&H Group

Zesty Paws to be Acquired by H&H Group

The acquisition is a strategic opportunity for H&H as the company builds its Pet Nutrition & Care (PNC) division as a third pillar alongside its existing business segments – Adult Nutrition & Care (ANC) and Baby Nutrition & Care (BNC). Recognizing the importance and the role that pets play in the lives of modern families around the world, Zesty Paws is aligned with H&H's mission to make people and pets healthier and happier.

"We are delighted to be working with H&H Group to further realize Zesty Paws' vision of being recognized as the world's leading health and wellness company for dogs and cats," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws. "This acquisition combines H&H Group's mission of health and happiness for all, with our passion for holistic pet health, to create a greater opportunity for Zesty Paws to bring transformative supplementation to pets worldwide."

"The pet supplementation market has demonstrated great resilience and accelerated growth, and we believe Zesty Paws is well-positioned to make a strong contribution to the H&H Group offering," said Laetitia Garnier, CEO of H&H Group. "Zesty Paws has established a strong brand and premium range of high-quality supplements for cats and dogs, with a pioneering spirit of innovation at its core. The combination of Zesty Paws' attributes and brand reputation in the U.S. premium pet supplements market, and the growing demand for quality pet nutrition globally, makes this a very compelling opportunity for our Group."

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Zesty Paws was founded in 2015 with the mission of enabling and inspiring a zest for life in pets and pet parents. Driven by its innovative spirit, Zesty Paws launched a line of pet supplements to support many common conditions in dogs and cats, through highly efficacious formulations leveraging branded ingredients. With unprecedented numbers of five-star ratings and reviews (over 200,000 as of May 2021), Zesty Paws is currently the #1 best-selling multi-condition pet supplement brand in the U.S. growing at a CAGR of 62%+ in the past 2 years. The brand has succeeded in e-commerce channels like Amazon.com and Chewy.com, and successfully expanded at retail through pet specialty PetSmart and mass retail Target. Since its launch, Zesty Paws has continued to disrupt the pet supplementation space with soft chews, liquids, meat-based squares, and oral health sticks across different conditions such as Skin & Coat, Immune Support, Multifunctional, Gut Health, Behavior, and Hip & Joint.

About Zesty Paws:

Since 2015, Zesty Paws® is led by a team of pet parents who have been committed to providing premium products to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. As a top-rated pet functional supplement brand, Zesty Paws® is the most trusted brand for innovative solutions that guide and empower the journey to wellness. Specializing in dog and cat care, Zesty Paws® products Keep Your Bestie Feeling Zesty. For more information visit https://zestypaws.com/.

About H&H Group:

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company, dynamic, courageous, and ambitious in its desire to inspire wellness, while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Swisse, Biostime, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare and CBII.

The Group runs the Biostime Institute for Nutrition and Care, and has research and development centers in Europe, China and Australia. Its NewH2 corporate innovation arm invests in the world's emerging technologies in health, nutrition, and wellness.

H&H Group is globally headquartered in Hong Kong SAR and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("H&H INTL HLDG" stock code 1112), with more than 3,000 team operating across 14 countries – Australia, New Zealand, Greater China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, England, and the United States

The Group is part of the world's largest corporate social responsibility initiative, the UN Global Compact and is committed to becoming a B Corporation by 2025.

Zesty Paws to Be Acquired by H&amp;H Group
Zesty Paws to Be Acquired by H&H Group
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zesty-paws-to-be-acquired-by-hh-group-301360334.html

SOURCE Zesty Paws

Recommended Stories

  • Trillium Therapeutics' stock nearly triples after buyout deal with Pfizer valued at $2.26 billion

    Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. nearly tripled in premarket trading Monday, skyrocketing 189.3%, after the immuno-oncology company announced an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each Trillium share it doesn't already own, which is 203.8% above Friday's closing price of $6.09. Pfizer's stock rose 4.0% ahead of the open. "The proposed acquisition of Trillium builds on our strong track record of

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.1% higher, following a near 11% slump last week that sent the gauge to the lowest level since its July 2020 inception on Friday. The index had dropped for five straight weeks, its longest losing streak since January 2019. The benchmark, which tracks the biggest technology stocks in China, has lost nearly 45% since a

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.

  • Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

    South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul. What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire. GM said on Friday the recall would come at a cost of $1 billion to address the fire risks. The automaker added it will seek reimbursement fr

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

    They're all growing at supercharged rates, but their stock prices haven't necessarily followed.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • Bitcoin crosses $50,000 as PayPal offers crypto products in UK

    The world's biggest cryptocurrency hit a 3-month high early on Monday morning.