Zesty Paws Introduces Phillips Pet Food & Supplies as Its New National Distributor for Independent Pet Stores

·2 min read

North America's Leading Pet Supplement Brand Expands Through its First National Independent Pet Retailer

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, a leading functional pet supplement brand, announced today the brand has entered the independent retailer channel via Phillips Pet Food & Supplies nationwide. Phillips will be the brand's first national distributor for the independent channel, bringing Zesty Paws to local stores starting this month.

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies began as a family-owned and operated business and today there are 12 distribution centers strategically located across the country. Phillips services pet stores, aquatic stores, feed and farm stores, groomers, veterinarians, and Humane Organizations.

"As we enter the new year, we are confident that Zesty Paws' will continue to deliver and expand to reach more pet parents in additional regions who want the best health and wellness products for their furry family. We knew that 2022 would be an immense year of growth and thrilled to distribute nationwide through Phillips as our first independent pet retailer" said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws®. "Phillips has a strong reputation for providing the best pet products and services and has some of the best relationships in the industry. We are beyond proud to partner with Phillips and excited for the opportunity to give Zesty Paws to even more pet parents."

Twenty SKUs of Zesty Paws' best-selling products will be available in all Phillips distribution centers starting this month. The products include the Aller-immune Bites, Calming Bites, Mobility Bites, Hemp Elements Orastix, Stay Green Bites, Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, and the Tear Stain Bites.

For more information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or follow them on Instagram.

About Zesty Paws®
At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their journey. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and that are proven to provide tangible benefits to your pet. We have received hundreds of thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels such as Amazon, Chewy and our own site. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. Asa trusted brand for functional pet supplements, the United States-based brand has been regularly recognized as a best seller on Amazon, alongside other top pet retailers. For information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or catch up with them on Instagram (@zestypaws), Facebook or Twitter (@zestypaws).

Media Contact:
Cassie Yanogacio
213-225-4436
328518@email4pr.com
www.konnectagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zesty-paws-introduces-phillips-pet-food--supplies-as-its-new-national-distributor-for-independent-pet-stores-301469386.html

SOURCE Zesty Paws

