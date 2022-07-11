U.S. markets closed

Zeta Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of Michael Liedtke as Chief Commercial Officer

·2 min read

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Texas-based corporation that has developed a safe, low-cost, high performance and sustainable battery for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that is has formally appointed Michael Liedtke to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Michael Liedtke, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeta Energy
Michael Liedtke, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeta Energy

Michael Liedtke comes to the company with extensive energy storage experience. Formerly Vice President of Business Development for Maxwell Technologies, he has also served as Senior Vice President of Skeleton Technologies and has held senior positions in other automotive and aviation companies such as BMW Group, Daimler, and Boeing.

As noted by Charles Maslin, CEO of Zeta Energy, "Michael Liedtke, with his vast knowledge of engineering and marketing in the field of energy storage, has been an incredibly valuable team member since he started with Zeta as head of business development. His well-deserved promotion to Chief Commercial Officer appropriately reflects his role as a key member of our senior management team. We look forward to great things from him."

Zeta Energy has developed a lithium sulfur battery system with both a proprietary cathode and a proprietary anode. Its sulfurized carbon cathodes offer superior stability and capacity by preventing the polysulfide shuttle effect that has long held back advances in lithium sulfur batteries. Zeta's sulfur-based cathodes are also inherently inexpensive, dramatically simplifying and securing the supply chain by eliminating the use of cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Zeta's lithium metal anode is dendrite free and has significantly higher energy density than current and advanced anode technologies.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held corporation focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeta-energy-corp/about/ 
https://twitter.com/ZetaEnergy

(PRNewsfoto/Zeta Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Zeta Energy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeta-energy-corp-announces-appointment-of-michael-liedtke-as-chief-commercial-officer-301584201.html

SOURCE Zeta Energy

