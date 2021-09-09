ZetaDisplay applies for delisting and will convene an extraordinary general meeting

On 7 September 2021, Alpha Acquisition AB (”Alpha Acquisition”) announced the outcome of the public offer for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (”ZetaDisplay”). Alpha Acquisition owns and controls approximately 96.05 per cent of the shares and votes in ZetaDisplay and intends to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in ZetaDisplay. The acceptance period for Alpha Acquisition’s offer has been extended until 17 September 2021 to give remaining shareholders the opportunity to accept the offer.



At the request of Alpha Acquisition, the board of directors of ZetaDisplay will convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 7 October 2021 to appoint new board members. A notice to the extraordinary general meeting will be issued separately.

Further, at the request of Alpha Acquisition, the board of directors of ZetaDisplay has decided to apply for delisting of ZetaDisplay’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading for ZetaDisplay’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced after ZetaDisplay has received confirmation of such date from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Malmö, 9 September 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

