U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.25
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,692.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,914.25
    -19.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.81
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.40
    +11.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2393
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0580
    -0.5390 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,078.07
    +337.56 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.30
    +5.73 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.10
    -28.57 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

ZetaDisplay has secured financing for its upcoming bond maturity

ZetaDisplay AB
·2 min read
ZetaDisplay AB
ZetaDisplay AB

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW


ZetaDisplay has secured financing for its upcoming bond maturity

Malmö, 24 January 2023

Reference is made to the ongoing refinancing process. ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (“ZetaDisplay”) announces that it has secured the refinancing of its existing unsecured bonds (ISIN: SE0013109568) with maturity on 20 March 2023. ZetaDisplay will evaluate its alternatives and expects to conclude on a financing route no later than mid-February 2023.

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 09.00 CET on 24 January 2023.

 

For further information please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Mobile: +46 704-25 82 34
E-Mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Michael van Straten, CFO
Mobile: +45-538-482 83
E-Mail: michael.vanstraten@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication
Mobile: +46 709-80 20 80
E-Mail: robert.bryhn@@zetadisplay.com

 

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior at the time of decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.
ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a turnover of approximately SEK +500 million and employs 220 employees in offices in six European countries. In total, the company manages over 80,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • Wayfair stock continues to soar amid upgrades, raised price target

    Shares of Wayfair soared after a JP Morgan analyst double-upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its price target by 80%.

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?

    With a slowdown in online spending, and inflation raising its transportation and fulfillment costs, Amazon is dealing with some painful headwinds in the short-term

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Rallied Today

    The beaten-down chip industry received several bullish calls, and the chip industry depends on TSMC.

  • Why Lucid, Rivian, and Nio Soared Monday

    Nio's American depositary shares also remained up by 8.6%. Much of the negative sentiment over the last week came after sector leader Tesla expanded the vehicle price cuts it previously implemented in China to Europe and the U.S. markets. Many investors felt that Tesla's price cuts could hinder the efforts by Rivian, Lucid, and Nio to continue to ramp production and sales -- or at the very least, extend the runways to reach profitability, as these companies have to compete with lower selling prices.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 250 Points; What To Do Now; 10 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 253 points Monday. These are 10 best stocks to buy and watch.

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. As interest rates rose quickly last year, investors became hyper-focused on company profitability. Today, the Columbus Inno, a business journal in Ohio, confirmed that Upstart had laid off about 70 employees at its Columbus office late last year.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.

  • ‘Taxpayers bring their racial identity onto their 1040’: White families are reaping over 90% of the benefit from this powerful tax rule

    Tax season is starting for all Americans — but the tax code’s provisions play out very differently for white families compared to families of color, new research says. The tax benefits from some of the most advantageous parts of the federal income-tax code accrue disproportionately to white families, according to Treasury Department findings that show the broader implications of dry tax rules. White families are pulling in more than 90% of the tax benefits that come from lower tax rates for capital gains, more than 90% of the tax benefits from itemized charitable deductions and 90% of the deduction attached to qualified business income — all while representing an estimated 67% of families, researchers said.

  • Buy Tesla stock ahead of earnings, analyst says

    Here's one analyst's bullish take on Tesla going into earnings.