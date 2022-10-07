U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.25
    -4.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,975.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.75
    -27.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.10
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.60
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    +1.81 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9630
    -0.1050 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,910.25
    -306.49 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.41
    -9.71 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.36
    +0.09 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Zetrix and MIMOS to Jointly Create the National Public Blockchain Infrastructure for Malaysia

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetrix, the layer-1 blockchain structure based in Malaysia, signed on October 6, 2022, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd (MTSSB) to develop and operate the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI). MBI will act as Malaysia's national blockchain infrastructure for all levels of government and commercial sectors.

NodeReal Unveils Future Product Roadmap in Making Web3 Real (PRNewsfoto/Zetrix)
NodeReal Unveils Future Product Roadmap in Making Web3 Real (PRNewsfoto/Zetrix)

Zetrix, which launched its Mainnet on April 15, 2022, was founded and operated by Malaysia's largest digital service provider, MY E.G. Services Berhad (MYEG). In partnership with MTSSB, the two parties will spearhead the development of Malaysia's national blockchain roadmap to bring Web-3 based services to the public and private sectors.

In a prestigious event in the presence of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, and EPU Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, MYEG and MTSSB signed the MOU for jointly working towards furthering the national blockchain roadmap launched on August 9, 2022.

Faisal Ahmad, CEO of MTSSB, commented, "This collaboration will accelerate the development, deployment and take-up of blockchain related applications and services in both the public and private sectors. As a trading nation, Malaysia, and Malaysian companies, can greatly benefit from use of blockchain applications and services."

Zetrix also acts as the international supernode to Xinghuo BIF, the national blockchain infrastructure of China, to facilitate trade between China and international parties through blockchain. Together, Zetrix and Xinghuo BIF provide users with BID services that allow users to verify on-chain identity through verifiable credentials, removing the need to verify the identity of users on each transaction.

Zetrix's ties with Xinghuo BIF and their steps to develop the MBI initiative make Zetrix a national blockchain. The Xinghuo BIF partnership and the initiative with MBI make Zetrix a blockchain that is now involved in the development and growth of two national-level blockchain ecosystems. With exciting DApps as part of their ecosystem, such as their NFT marketplace called NFTPangolin, their blockchain-based identification service known as Zidentity, and their staking platform known as ZeFi Club, Zetrix is taking everything a step further to introduce their blockchain-based supply chain financing solution known as Zetrix TradeFi.

The new DApp will help facilitate trade and alleviate supply chain issues that have plagued the RCEP region since the COVID pandemic.

Mr. Wong Thean Soon, co-founder of Zetrix commented: "We are honoured to be able to contribute to Malaysia's national blockchain roadmap and firmly believe that the blockchain enablement of trade will unlock greater opportunities and use cases to establish this as a true technological revolution, departing away from speculative tokenomics. The next generation of the economy is digital and the distributed ledger will be the ubiquitous single source of truth for all commerce."

About MY E.G. Services Bhd ("MYEG")

MYEG is Malaysia's premier digital services company. Having commenced operations in 2000 as the flagship e-government services provider, MYEG continues to play a leading role in driving technological change in Malaysia and elsewhere in the region, bringing a diverse and complete range of innovations spanning the online delivery of major government services to a variety of commercial offerings in the areas of immigration, automotive, healthcare and financial services, among others. Committed to staying firmly at the forefront of the region's digital revolution, MYEG has embraced the potential of blockchain technology to enhance all aspects of life and is actively pioneering its adoption across its main markets. Beyond Malaysia, MYEG has operations in other key regional markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy.

Developed by My E.G. Services Bhd, the cross-border and cross-chain integration with Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility (BIF) enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC). For more information, log on to www.zetrix.com.

MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd.

MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB) is a commercial arm of MIMOS Berhad, which provides Solution Integration, Application Development, Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) and Technology Consultancy services in ICT industry for both Public and Private market sectors.

SOURCE Zetrix

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Demand Drop as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

    OPEC’s decision to lower output quota hay have a serious impact on crude supply this fall, providing further upward support for crude prices this winter

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Weekly Rally Since March on OPEC+ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early March as OPEC+ put the market on course for further tightening ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.W

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cut Adds to Troubles Faced by Refiners and Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest cut to OPEC+ supply since the pandemic has added another element of uncertainty for oil traders weighing the outlook for Chinese demand and a potential energy-supply squeeze during winter.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says U

  • Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix to be spared brunt of China chip crackdown by U.S. -sources

    The Biden administration plans to spare SK Hynix and Samsung from the brunt of new restrictions on memory chipmakers in China aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances, sources said. The Commerce Department, which plans to release new curbs on exports of technology to China this week, will likely deny requests by U.S. suppliers to send equipment to Chinese firms like Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) and ChangXin Memory Technologies, Inc (CXMT) if they are making advanced DRAM or flash memory chips, the sources said. However, license requests to sell equipment to foreign companies making advanced memory chips in China will be reviewed on a case by case basis, sources said, potentially allowing for them to receive the equipment.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.