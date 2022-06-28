ZetrOZ Shares Insights for Providers and Patients Seeking Insurance Coverage on Novel Medical Technologies for Advanced Treatments

Creator of sustained acoustic medicine soft tissue healing device reports that even FDA-cleared devices backed by body of research and millions of successful treatments still face hurdles.

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New medical technologies bring better outcomes to patients and more efficiency to the U.S. healthcare industry, but some insurers and care providers slow its adoption, according to ZetrOZ Systems, a leading innovator and inventor of sustained acoustic medicine for soft tissue injury healing.

That reluctance to prescribe or cover new therapies is costly for health care consumers. A study by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health found that Americans spend about $30.2 billion yearly out of pocket for complementary health products and practices.

In total, out-of-pocket spending for complementary health approaches accounts for 9.2% of all out-of-pocket spending by Americans on health care ($328.8 billion) and 1.1% of total health care spending ($2.82 trillion).

In addition, insurers routinely deny claims for medical treatments, more than 11% a year, valued at more than $400 billion in charges, according to a study of 1,500 hospitals.

ZetrOZ's sam® soft tissue healing ultrasound device, while FDA-cleared and backed by more than 40 studies, still faces frequent insurance coverage denials, forcing patients to appeal claims and in some cases pay out-of-pocket for successful, effective medical care, said George K. Lewis, Ph.D. and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

With more than 100,000 patients treated, Lewis said, ZetrOZ has learned that a key to winning insurance provider approval of novel medical devices and therapies is thorough advance communication between the patient and physician, to develop a treatment plan that will stand up to review.

"The evidence is overwhelming that now, more than ever, patients need to become their own biggest advocate when it comes to gaining access to advanced medical technologies by working with their physician and care team to obtain insurance coverage," Lewis said.

