ZetrOZ Systems to Present for the Second Year at the 2022 National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference and Host High Roller Cocktail Reception Over Desert Skyline

ZetrOZ Systems
·2 min read

ZetrOZ Systems will showcase its sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology, a non-invasive, non-systemic treatment option for soft-tissue injuries experienced in the workplace and beyond. The companies' partnerships with self-insured and insurance providers has expanded access to millions of lives in America.

ZetrOZ

ZetrOZ
ZetrOZ

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems, creator and manufacturer of the sam® wearable ultrasound product line, announces that it will be attending the 2022 National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference from Oct. 19 to 21 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. National Comp is the largest gathering of workers' compensation professionals in the United States.

ZetrOZ Systems Founder and CEO Dr. George Lewis will present at the conference and share the benefits of sam®, which can reduce treatment costs by up to $27,000 and reduce lost work time by up to 16 weeks. The company will host a gathering of partners at the High Roller observational wheel to soar 550 feet above the Las Vegas strip during the conference activities.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), a worker is injured on the job every seven seconds in the United States, resulting in 99 million days of lost productivity every year. Also according to the NSC, work-related injuries cost the US economy approximately $171 million in 2019. Many workers did not file workers' compensation claims, but of those who did, the average per-worker cost was roughly $44,000. The most common workplace injuries include sprains, strains, tears, soreness, and pain — all injuries for which sam® is ideally suited and revolutionizing treatment for in the United States.

"We're honored to engage with our partners at National Comp 2022 to talk and hear about the benefits sustained acoustic medicine has provided from both a recovery and economic standpoint," said Dr. Lewis. "In creating a faster, safer, and more effective treatment than narcotics and opioids, we're getting workers back on the job faster and in better shape than they normally would have been. With sam® treatment and proper education, workers can expect better long-term healthcare outcomes and get back to normal faster."

sam® technology is FDA-cleared and has demonstrated its ability to relieve pain and return subjects to work, sports, and other activities in over 40 peer-reviewed studies. Designed for easy, long-term home use, sam® treats injuries at depth via long-duration, low-intensity ultrasound to treat pain, increase local circulation, and improve joint function without adverse side effects or risks.

To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovation in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

Contact Information:
Buse Kayar
buse@newswire.com

Image 1: ZetrOZ



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

