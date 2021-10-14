U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.37
    +62.57 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,849.00
    +471.19 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.48
    +208.84 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.98
    +26.01 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5230
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    +0.3730 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.86
    +1,356.27 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.02
    +11.79 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.18
    +72.36 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Zeus Living closes on $55M to offer flexible, furnished rentals as it expands beyond corporate housing

Mary Ann Azevedo
·6 min read

During the pandemic and shift to remote work that came with it, many people took advantage of their newfound flexibility to try living in different places.

One startup poised to benefit from this is Zeus Living, which is focused on giving people “flexible living” options and has just raised $55 million in a round led by SIG.

Initialized Capital, CEAS Investments, TI Platform, NFX, Opendoor’s Eric Wu and Miras also participated in the financing, which brings the startup’s total raised to $125 million. The company declined to reveal its current valuation, but it was valued at $205 million at the time of its last raise in 2019.

Zeus Living started its life by redecorating landlords’ homes and renting the furnished properties primarily to relocated workers for 30-day stays (or longer) for a new type of corporate housing. Since then, it has broadened its focus and evolved into a company that gives people -- not just corporate employees -- more options to generally move around with less commitment.

“Since our start, we provided 'home' to people traveling for work, but also for grandparents spending extended time with newborn grandbabies, people seeking healthcare and families renovating their homes,” said CEO and co-founder Kulveer Taggar. “Over the past 18 months we've superseded corporate housing and are challenging the old, rigid rental market by offering beautifully designed homes outfitted at fair prices and flexible terms in places residents want to live.”

9 proptech investors talk co-living, home offices and other pandemic trends

It’s a cool comeback story, considering that at the onset of the pandemic, Zeus Living made headlines for laying off about 80 people, or about 30% of the company. And the demand is there.

As evidence of the pandemic and the resulting remote work shift, Zeus Living says it saw a “6x increase” in residents booking leases with no predetermined end date, for an average stay of 129 nights, over the last year.

Fundamentally, Taggar believes “there is a new American dream” that doesn’t involve buying a house as being a symbol of someone “making it.”

“What we see now for this new generation, that goal or dream, doesn't relate as much to buying a house,” he told TechCrunch. “They want to invest in experiences of possessions. They want to be more mobile. And they just want to do that without tons of headache and hassle.”

In 2019, Zeus Living offered 2,400 homes on its site, partnering with homeowners to manage their properties and rent them out. Today, that has grown to nearly 5,000 homes in 96 U.S. cities such as Austin, Miami, Portland and Philadelphia. Occupancy is 87%, compared to 82% in 2020, while “revpar” (the revenue it achieves for the homeowners whose properties it manages) has increased 21% this year compared to last.

Over time, residents have spent over 1.4 million nights with Zeus, and 811,562 of those were during the pandemic. The company is approaching $250 million in lifetime booking revenue.

Since those March 2020 layoffs, the company has been able to hire back some of the people it was forced to lay off, according to Taggar. But it’s still operating somewhat lean comparatively speaking, with 122 employees.

The company emphasizes that unlike its investor Airbnb, it is not a marketplace and manages its homes -- from curation to design to property management and service. Plus, its homes are priced for 30+ day stays and not nightly. Airbnb is a channel for Zeus, though.

With Zeus, Taggar said, users can browse the thousands of homes that it manages and pick the dates they want to stay there -- whether it be five weeks or five months, all from their phone. Residents also don’t have to set up utilities or Wi-Fi. Zeus will take care of that, too.

“You can be flexible and leave with just two weeks’ notice,” he said. “And you can then trust that the experience is going to be good because Zeus has put in the hard work of curating the home in the first place. We've inspected it, and we know it's safe, and then we will design it to make it comfortable for you to live in.”

Zeus Living
Zeus Living

Image Credits: Zeus Living

While Zeus was growing revenue 3-4x a year since it started in 2015, it hit a temporary speed bump when the pandemic started, according to Taggar.

“But we’re getting back on that path,” he said.“ We’re making the rental experience very modern and turnkey. Even if the operations behind the scenes to make that all work are quite involved and complicated.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to use its new capital to focus on growth and expansion.

“We’re supply constrained in all of our markets, so we want to go and get more homes,” Taggar told TechCrunch. “We also want to keep investing in, and improving, the online experience for our homeowners and residents.”

In fact, he said, Zeus Living has had $40 million in unmet demand over the past 12 months.

“We know where people want to live and how much they’re willing to pay for flexible living,” he said.

Garry Tan, founder and managing partner of Initialized Capital, is a repeat investor in Zeus Living, having led its seed and Series A rounds and invested in its Series B and C financings.

Overall, Tan believes the world of property management is “stuck in the same place taxi companies were before ride-hailing.”

Zeus Living, he believes, has created something that is a bit of “set and forget” for property owners. At the same time, it’s helping meet a need for people seeing flexible living options in “the absolute best markets.”

“We’re going into this new phase where people don't have to be in a handful of cities,” he told TechCrunch. “You can be anywhere in the country. And this new idea of FlexLiving is that it makes that possibility more accessible to everyone.”

What makes Zeus even more special, in Tan’s view, is its ability to find properties in desirable areas of town that usually only the people who live in a city know about, so the residents can “live like a local.”

“It's actually much harder to get those locations, so it’s also much more profitable, because it's also where customers want to be,” Tan said.

Of course, Zeus Living is not the only player in the flexible rental space. The Guild, an Austin, Texas-based startup that turns apartments into comfortable short-term accommodations for business and other travelers, last raised a $25 million Series B in January of 2020. Last June, hospitality startup Sonder raised $170 million at a $1.3 billion valuation although it's important to note that the company -- which rents serviced apartments akin to boutique hotels -- might be more of a competitor to Airbnb.

Airbnb invests as Zeus corporate housing raises $55M at $205M

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • Else Nutrition Announces Size of Previously Announced Marketed Public Offering of Units

    Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY) (the "Company" or "Else"), a leading producer of plant-based baby, toddler and children's food products, is pleased to announce that its previously announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"), which will be sold at a price at a price of $2.15 per Unit, will be for an aggregate of 7,000,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $15,050,000.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Plug Power's stock pulls back to snap long win streak after unveiling highlights of annual Symposium

    In an apparent case of buy the rumor, sell the news, shares of Plug Power Inc. pulled back 4.4% in morning trading, putting them on track to snap a seven-day win streak, after the after the hydrogen and fuel-cell systems company unveiled some highlights of its much-anticipated annual Symposium. The stock had soared 12.8% on Wednesday, after a Morgan Stanley upgrade, and had soared 38% over the past seven days. The company said it now expects 2022 sales of $825 million to $850 million, which is a