U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.00
    -67.50 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,620.00
    -541.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,036.75
    -170.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.20
    -49.30 (-2.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.19
    -1.14 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.80
    +10.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    -0.0132 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.19
    +0.67 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6370
    -0.5980 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,635.16
    -175.71 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.55
    +1.52 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.49
    -185.62 (-2.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Zevra Therapeutics Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Mails Letter to Shareholders

Zevra Therapeutics
·8 min read
Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics

Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali
Morrow Sodali

Urges Shareholders to Vote "FOR" All Zevra Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (“Zevra” or the “Company” and formerly KemPharm, Inc.), a rare disease therapeutics company, today announced it has filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2023. Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

In conjunction with the definitive proxy filing, the Company has mailed a letter to Zevra shareholders recommending they vote "FOR" the Company's three highly qualified directors up for re-election on the WHITE proxy card — Richard W. Pascoe, David S. Tierney, M.D., and Christopher A. Posner. The full letter has been filed with the SEC and can be found on the investor section of the Company's website at https://investors.zevra.com.

“We believe Zevra is a stronger company today, with the right leadership and strategy in place for growth and value creation,” said Matthew R. Plooster, Chairman of the Zevra Board of Directors. “Many of the recent changes we’ve implemented in continuing to transform into a commercially focused rare disease therapeutics company are the direct result of shareholder feedback and their constructive input toward achieving our mutual goal of enhancing value. We listened, and with our new strategic purpose, we believe we are well positioned to execute on numerous value-creating milestone opportunities anticipated for 2023 and beyond.”

The three Zevra directors nominated for re-election collectively bring decades of biotech and pharmaceutical experience, both as senior executives and as members of public company boards. Their valuable experience across such areas as drug development, medical, finance, business development and commercialization are essential to support the Company’s continued execution of its growth strategy.

The Company reminds shareholders that their vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting is important following the nomination of three other candidates to the Board by one of Zevra’s shareholders, Daniel Mangless. As Zevra continues to make meaningful strategic progress, the Board believes Mr. Mangless’ campaign would be a return to Zevra’s past with no new ideas and more limited opportunities for growth. The Board also believes electing any of the Mangless nominees would diminish the overall quality of, and experience represented on, the Board.

Shareholders are urged to protect the value of their investment in Zevra by voting on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” the re-election of the Company’s Board nominees, Richard W. Pascoe, Dr. David S. Tierney and Christopher A. Posner.

Zevra has a strong financial foundation, with $102.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2022, along with a growing revenue stream from AZSTARYS® royalties and anticipated milestone payments, and ongoing revenue from the arimoclomol Early Access Program in France. The Company’s current operating forecast projects cash runway to extend into 2026, positioning Zevra to build a fully integrated commercial company. Zevra also expects to advance arimoclomol, its NDA-stage investigational product candidate for Niemann-Pick disease type C (“NPC”), and KP1077, its lead clinical candidate for treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), toward key regulatory and data events later in 2023.

Zevra shareholders who need assistance in completing the WHITE proxy card or have questions regarding the Zevra Annual Meeting may contact the Company’s proxy solicitor:

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact:

Morrow Sodali


ZVRA@info.morrowsodali.com
(203) 658-9400
or
Toll-Free (800) 662-5200

About Zevra
Zevra Therapeutics is a rare disease company melding science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. With unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to bring much-needed therapies to patients.

Arimoclomol, Zevra’s orally-delivered, first-in-class investigational product candidate for the treatment of Neimann-Pick disease type C (“NPC”), has been granted orphan drug designation, Fast Track designation and rare pediatric disease designation for the treatment of NPC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), and orphan medicinal product designation for the treatment of NPC by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”).

KP1077 is Zevra’s lead clinical candidate being developed to treat idiopathic hypersomnia (“IH”) and narcolepsy. KP1077 is comprised solely of serdexmethylphenidate (“SDX”), Zevra’s proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (“d-MPH”). The FDA has granted KP1077 orphan drug designation for the treatment of IH, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA”) has classified SDX as a Schedule IV controlled substance based on evidence suggesting SDX has a lower potential for abuse when compared to d-MPH, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Early access programs are made available by Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. and its affiliates and are subject to the Company's Early Access Program (“EAP”) policy as published on its website at zevra.com. Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the treating physician's discretion.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue," "could," "intend," "target," "predict," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements include without limitation statements regarding: our annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2023 and election of nominees to our board of directors; our ability to execute on value-creating milestone opportunities in 2023 and beyond; anticipated revenue and milestone payments from AZSTARYS; ongoing revenue from the arimoclomol early access program; our ability to advance arimoclomol and KP1077 toward key regulatory and data events in 2023; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operating activities for any specific period of time; and our strategic and product development objectives, including our growth strategy and becoming a commercially focused rare disease therapeutics company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s (formerly KemPharm) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Zevra’s (formerly KemPharm) other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Zevra has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, containing a form of WHITE proxy card, with respect to its solicitation of proxies for Zevra’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement or other document that Zevra may file with the SEC in connection with any solicitation by Zevra.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY ZEVRA AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by Zevra free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Zevra are also available free of charge by accessing Zevra’s website at www.zevra.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is neither a solicitation of a proxy or consent nor a substitute for any proxy statement or other filings that may be made with the SEC. Nonetheless, Zevra, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Zevra. Information about Zevra’s executive officers and directors is available in Zevra’s definitive proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023. The definitive proxy statement is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Zevra are also available free of charge by accessing Zevra’s website at www.zevra.com.

Contacts

Nichol Ochsner
+1 (732) 754-2545
nochsner@zevra.com

Jennifer Arcure
+1 (917) 603-0681
Jennifer.arcure@evokegroup.com

Michael Freitag / Tim Lynch / Tim Ragones
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355-4449

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cdf2ad7-84de-414e-bcf2-a9b49b1c69d3


Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $12.16, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

    Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion). Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops 20%

    Shares in European banks got pummeled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse plunged to fresh record lows after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake citing regulatory issues. Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue. Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22%.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Stocks Slump, Charles Schwab Support, Credit Suisse Wobbles, Foxconn Caution, Adobe Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stocks futures slide as bank concerns lingers; Charles Schwab CEO buys group shares; Credit Saudi backer declines further support; Foxconn sees muted consumer electronics demand, posts softer Q4 profits and Adobe earnings on deck with Figma deal in focus.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • Credit Suisse Runs Into New Problems

    The ailing bank announced "material weaknesses" and continued cash withdrawals by its customers.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Futures extend losses on bank worries, economic data in focus

    U.S. stock index futures dropped more than 1% on Wednesday amid concerns about a banking crisis, while investors awaited economic data for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans. Fresh worries related to Swiss bank Credit Suisse bruised investor sentiment, with U.S.-listed shares of the bank sliding 21.9% and set to open at a record low, after its largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance to the lender. After the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank, assurances and emergency measures by U.S. authorities had allayed some worries about the health of the other banks, helping regional lenders stage a rebound in the previous session.

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.

  • Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.