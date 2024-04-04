Zevra Therapeutics Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$27.5m (up 170% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$46.0m (loss widened by 72% from FY 2022).

US$1.30 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.78 loss in FY 2022).

ZVRA Products In Clinical Trials

Phase I: 2.

Phase II: 1.

Phase III: 1.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Zevra Therapeutics Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 9.9%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Pharmaceuticals contributing US$27.5m. The largest operating expense was Research & Development (R&D) costs, amounting to US$39.0m (53% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$3.56m. Explore how ZVRA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 42% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.1% growth forecast for the Pharmaceuticals industry in the US.

Performance of the American Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Zevra Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

